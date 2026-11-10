Bigg Boss Telugu 10: All Housemates Face Elimination Except Captain Vamsi

The Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house witnessed heated arguments during the Day 64 episode on November 9. The nomination task created tension among contestants, with several old issues coming up during the discussions.

Bigg Boss asked each contestant to nominate one housemate and explain the reason. They had to stick the nominated person's photo on a ball and kick it out of the door.

Aman nominated Shiv, while Mukesh nominated Sudheer. Mukesh accused Sudheer of being ungrateful and said he had helped him earlier. Shwetha nominated Neethu, questioning her support for other contestants and her attitude towards the game.

Shiv nominated Mukesh and raised issues related to his behaviour towards Debjani. Ramakrishna also nominated Sudheer, while Naresh chose Neethu. Debjani nominated Neethu as well.

Sudheer nominated Mukesh, saying he behaved differently depending on the situation. Neethu nominated Trigun, while Trigun nominated Neethu. Their nominations led to another heated argument in the house.

Meanwhile, Ram Prasad nominated Varshini, and Varshini nominated Sudheer. Captain Vamsi also nominated Neethu.

At the end of the task, Bigg Boss announced a major twist. Instead of considering only the individual nominations, he declared that all housemates except captain Vamsi were nominated for this week's elimination.

The announcement left the contestants surprised. With almost the entire house facing the danger of elimination, the upcoming episodes are expected to bring more drama and competition.