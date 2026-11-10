Suriya's Scene Box Office Collection Crosses Rs. 150 Crore in Four Days

Actor Suriya's latest film Scene is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie was released in theatres on November 6 during the Diwali festive season. Directed by Jeethu Madhavan, the film received a positive response from audiences on its opening day. It has continued to attract moviegoers and achieved an impressive box office milestone within just four days.

According to reports, Scene has crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. This success has brought another reason for celebration for Suriya's fans.

Suriya Scores His Third Consecutive Hit

With the success of Scene, Suriya has reportedly scored his third consecutive hit. His previous films, Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons, also received a positive response. Now, Scene has added another success to his career.

According to popular trade website Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 21.25 crore net in India on its fourth day. Its total domestic net collection has reached Rs. 84.40 crore, while the Indian gross collection stands at Rs. 98.05 crore.

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. It reportedly collected Rs. 51.50 crore gross from international markets.

With these numbers, the worldwide gross collection of Scene has reached approximately Rs. 150 crore in just four days. Its strong performance shows that the film has attracted audiences during the festive season.

Nazriya Nazim Plays the Female Lead

Actress Nazriya Nazim plays the female lead in Scene. The movie also features Naslen, Anandaraj, Lal and Raj Priyan in important roles.

The film is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their home production banner, 2D Entertainment. Director Jeethu Madhavan has brought together an interesting cast for this project.

With positive word of mouth and impressive box office numbers, Scene is enjoying a successful theatrical run. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how much more the film will collect in the coming days.