New Jersey Streets Turn Messy After Diwali Celebrations, Videos Go Viral

Diwali celebrations in New Jersey, USA, have come under criticism after videos showing littered streets went viral on social media. The roads were reportedly covered with empty firecracker boxes, wrappers, ash and other waste after the celebrations.

The videos from areas including Jersey City and India Street showed large amounts of firecracker waste scattered across public roads. Firefighters were seen using powerful water jets to clean the streets and remove the rubbish. Police personnel were also present at the location to monitor the situation.

The celebrations reportedly caused inconvenience to local residents and affected normal movement in some areas. The videos have sparked a debate on social media about civic sense and the responsibility of people celebrating festivals abroad.

Several social media users questioned why public roads were left dirty after the celebrations. They also stressed the importance of cleaning up after festivals and respecting public spaces.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for responsible celebrations. While Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Indians across the world, people are being reminded to follow local rules and avoid littering public places.