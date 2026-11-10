Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Earns Rs. 664 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's much-awaited film Ramayana is performing well at the box office. The film, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, was released in theatres on November 5. It has received a strong response from audiences and has now achieved a major box office record.

According to the reported figures, Ramayana collected around Rs. 664 crore gross worldwide within its first five days. The film has also created a new record for the highest first Monday collection by an Indian film after its release.

On November 9, the movie reportedly earned Rs. 107.50 crore net from its Hindi version alone. With this impressive collection, Ramayana has beaten the first Monday earnings of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly collected Rs. 60 crore.

The film has also moved ahead of several popular Bollywood movies, including Tiger 3, Thugs of Hindostan, Happy New Year, Singham Again and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in first Monday collections.

Ramayana India and Overseas Box Office Collections

The film has recorded impressive numbers in both Indian and international markets. According to the available figures, Ramayana has collected Rs. 346.35 crore net at the Indian box office. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs. 413.90 crore.

The movie has also performed well overseas. On its fifth day, it reportedly earned around Rs. 25 crore from international markets.

With these collections, the film's total worldwide gross has reached approximately Rs. 664 crore in just five days. Its strong performance has made it one of the biggest box office successes of 2026.

Ramayana Enters the Top Three Highest-Grossing Films of 2026

With a worldwide gross of Rs. 664 crore, Ramayana has secured the third position among the highest-grossing films of 2026, according to the reported figures.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is currently at the top with Rs. 1,852 crore, while Jailer 2 holds the second position with Rs. 821 crore. Ramayana is now following these two films.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the movie features several popular actors in important roles. Yash, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Lara Dutta are also part of the film's cast.

With impressive collections in India and overseas, Ramayana is continuing its strong box office run. All eyes are now on how much more the film will earn in the coming days.