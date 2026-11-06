Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Earns Rs. 127 Crore

The epic story of Ramayana has been brought to the big screen several times. However, the latest film, Ramayana, has attracted attention with its huge budget, grand sets and impressive visual effects. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Kannada star Yash as Ravana, the film hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, November 5. Now, the first-day box office figures have started making headlines.

Interestingly, the film did not create much excitement before its release. However, the response from audiences after the theatrical release has been positive. Many viewers have praised the makers for presenting the epic story on a grand scale. Yash has also received appreciation for his appearance and performance as Ravana.

According to early box office reports, Ramayana collected around Rs. 127 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. The film reportedly earned Rs. 47.50 crore in net collections from the Hindi market alone.

The reported collections from other languages are also encouraging. The Kannada version collected around Rs. 7.25 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs. 6 crore. The Tamil version reportedly collected Rs. 2.60 crore, and the Malayalam version added another Rs. 1.50 crore.

With positive audience feedback and the Diwali holiday weekend approaching, the film is expected to witness further growth at the box office. However, the biggest challenge for the makers is recovering the film's massive production cost.

The producers have reportedly stated that the movie was made on a budget of around Rs. 2,000 crore. This means the film needs to earn a huge amount during its theatrical run to reach the break-even point and become commercially successful.

Although the opening numbers have created excitement, the film's long-term box office performance will be important. It remains to be seen whether Ramayana can collect hundreds or even thousands of crores worldwide in the coming weeks.