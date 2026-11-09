Ramayana Box Office Collection: Film Nears Rs. 500 Crore

Director Nitesh Tiwari's big-budget film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is creating waves at the box office. The film witnessed a massive jump in collections on Diwali Sunday, earning Rs. 56.15 crore net in India on the festival day. With this impressive performance, the movie has moved very close to the Rs. 500 crore worldwide milestone within just four days of its theatrical release.

The film arrived in cinemas three days before Diwali and had already recorded strong numbers during the pre-festival period. However, Sunday was considered a crucial day for the movie, as the makers were keen to see how audiences would respond on the actual festival day. The latest figures have exceeded expectations, making it one of the biggest Diwali box office performers in recent Bollywood history.

Ramayana Beats Adipurush's Four-Day Record

According to the reports, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has surpassed Prabhas' Adipurush in terms of four-day India net collections.

While Adipurush collected Rs. 237 crore net during its first four days, Ramayana has reportedly earned Rs. 238.85 crore net in the same period. This puts the Nitesh Tiwari directorial slightly ahead of the Prabhas-starrer.

The film's domestic gross collection has reached Rs. 285.20 crore, while its overseas gross stands at Rs. 214 crore. As a result, its total worldwide gross collection has touched Rs. 499.20 crore.

With these numbers, the film is just Rs. 80 lakh short of the Rs. 500 crore worldwide mark. Achieving this milestone within four days is another major achievement for the movie.

Ramayana Creates a New Diwali Box Office Record

The film has also set a new benchmark for Diwali day collections in Bollywood. By 9 pm on Sunday, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend had already crossed the previous record held by Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Here is how the top Diwali day performers compare:

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend – Rs. 56.15 crore

Tiger 3 – Rs. 44.50 crore

Singham Again – Rs. 43.50 crore

Thaama – Rs. 24 crore

The film comfortably moved ahead of Tiger 3, which had previously held the top position with Rs. 44.50 crore in Diwali day earnings. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Ayushmann Khurrana's Thaama occupy the next positions.

Hindi Version Leads the Box Office Race

The movie enjoyed a strong response across the country. On Sunday, it was screened across 21,770 shows nationwide, with approximately 23.53 lakh tickets sold.

The Hindi version contributed the biggest share of the day's earnings, collecting Rs. 36.75 crore through 17,755 shows.

The language-wise Diwali day collections were reported as follows:

Hindi: Rs. 36.75 crore

Kannada: Rs. 7.25 crore

Telugu: Rs. 6.25 crore

Tamil: Rs. 3.15 crore

Malayalam: Rs. 2.75 crore

The Kannada and Telugu versions also contributed significantly to the film's overall performance. The Tamil and Malayalam versions added further collections.

With strong festival earnings, impressive ticket sales and records across multiple categories, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is enjoying a successful theatrical run. All eyes are now on its upcoming box office performance and whether it can continue its momentum after the Diwali holiday.