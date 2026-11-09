Karthika Masam 2026: When Does It Begin and End? Check Complete Dates

Karthika Masam is one of the most sacred months in the Hindu calendar. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu during this month and follow special religious practices.

According to the Telugu calendar, Karthika Masam 2026 begins on November 10 and ends on December 8.

During this month, many devotees wake up early, take a holy bath and visit Shiva temples. Lighting lamps near Tulasi plants and performing special prayers are also important traditions. Many people observe fasting, especially on Mondays.

Important Festival Dates in Karthika Masam 2026

Here are the important festival dates during Karthika Masam:

November 13: Nagula Chavithi

Nagula Chavithi November 14: Naga Panchami

Naga Panchami November 16: First Karthika Monday

First Karthika Monday November 21: Ksheerabdi Dwadashi

Ksheerabdi Dwadashi November 23: Second Karthika Monday

Second Karthika Monday November 24: Karthika Pournami

Karthika Pournami November 30: Third Karthika Monday

Third Karthika Monday December 7: Fourth Karthika Monday and Masa Shivaratri

Importance of Karthika Masam

Karthika Masam is considered an auspicious time for prayers, fasting and charity. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shiva and lighting lamps during this month bring peace and prosperity.

Many people avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol and follow a disciplined lifestyle. Shiva temples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana usually witness a large number of devotees during this period.

Special prayers are also performed at famous Subramanya Swamy temples, including Mopidevi and Singarayapalem in Andhra Pradesh, during Nagula Chavithi and Naga Panchami.

Karthika Pournami is one of the most important days of the month. Devotees light lamps, perform special pujas and visit temples to mark the occasion.