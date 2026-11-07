Suriya's Scene Day 1 Box Office Collection

Tamil actor Suriya has had a successful year with a series of hit films across different seasons. After entertaining audiences with movies released during the summer and monsoon seasons, he has now arrived with another film for the winter. His latest release, 'Scene', is receiving a positive response from audiences. The film has also made a good start at the box office.

Directed by Jeethu Madhavan, who is known for the popular film Aavesham, 'Scene' is a Tamil crime comedy thriller starring Suriya in the lead role. Nazriya Nazim plays the female lead, while Naslen appears as the antagonist. The film created interest through its promotional content and has received positive reviews from both Tamil and Telugu audiences.

'Scene' Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to early reports, 'Scene' collected around Rs. 19.15 crore net in India on its opening day. The Tamil version contributed approximately Rs. 16.15 crore, while the Telugu version earned around Rs. 3 crore.

The film is currently receiving encouraging word of mouth. The Diwali holiday period is also expected to support its box office performance. With positive audience feedback and the weekend ahead, the film could see a further rise in collections.

What Is the Story of 'Scene'?

Suriya plays Prem Raj, a Deputy Superintendent of Police working in the Crime Branch. He is known for solving difficult cases with his intelligence and sharp investigation skills. After arresting a serial killer named Victor, played by Tovino Thomas, Prem decides to resign from his job.

However, before his resignation is completed, a series of murders takes place in the city. The killings appear to follow the same pattern as Victor's crimes. The biggest mystery is how these murders are happening when Victor is already behind bars.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch chief Stephen discovers a shocking truth about Prem. This leads to Prem being removed from his position. Despite these developments, he decides to investigate the murders on his own.

With the help of Maya, played by Nazriya, Prem tries to uncover the truth behind the killings. Who is committing the murders while Victor remains in prison? What secret has Prem been hiding from his senior officers? What is the connection between Prem and the case? The role played by Eshwaran, portrayed by Naslen, also adds to the mystery.

The answers to these questions form the central part of 'Scene'. The film combines crime, suspense and comedy to keep audiences engaged.