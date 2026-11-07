Thalapathy Vijay To Face Camera Again After Jana Nayagan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is reportedly preparing to return in front of the camera, although not for a feature film. According to industry reports, the actor-turned-politician is likely to feature in a high-budget government advertisement film, which will reportedly be directed by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Reports suggest that Vijay has allotted two days for the shooting of the advertisement. However, details regarding the campaign's concept, budget and purpose have not yet been officially disclosed. The shoot is expected to take place after the state by-elections.

Vijay's Return To The Camera Creates Buzz

The development has attracted attention as Vijay had earlier announced his decision to quit films and concentrate oh his political career. His upcoming release, Jana Nayagan, was announced as his final film, marking the end of his long journey as a leading actor in Tamil cinema.

Following his entry into politics and subsequent assumption of office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, many believed Vijay would completely stay away from acting assignments. His reported appearance in a government advertisement, however, has now sparked fresh discussions among fans and film industry observers.

Gautham Menon To Direct Vijay?

The reported collaboration between Vijay and Gautham Vasudev Menon has further interest to the development. While the filmmaker is known for directing several popular Tamil films, this project is expected to be a different kind of association.

However, the proposed advertisement should not be mistaken for Vijay's return to commercial cinema. for now, his reported involvement is limited to a government campaign, and audiences are waiting for an official announcement regarding the project.

While the reported project is not a cinematic comeback, Vijay's appearance before the camera has certainly created curiosity among fans. An official announcement is now awaited for further clarity on the advertisement.

The announcement is expected to generate considerable excitement among Vijay's supporters, who have been eagerly following his activities since his transition from cinema to full-time politics.