Sai Durgha Tej Wedding Date Announced, Marriage on December 10

Wedding celebrations have begun in the Mega family. Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej, nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi, recently got engaged to his longtime love, Kiran. The engagement ceremony took place on November 5 at Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort in Hyderabad. The event was attended by family members and close friends.

Several members of the Konidela and Allu families attended the celebrations and blessed the couple. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Surekha Konidela, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Allu Bobby, Neela Shah, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and their son Vayu Tej were among the guests.

Sai Durgha Tej Finally Introduces His Future Wife

Pictures from the engagement ceremony were shared on social media by Ram Charan and other Mega family members. Their posts revealed the engagement news to fans. However, Sai Durgha Tej did not share any pictures from the ceremony on that day.

This made Mega fans curious about when the actor would introduce his future wife. The actor has finally put an end to their curiosity by sharing a special engagement picture with Kiran on social media.

Along with the photograph, Sai Durgha Tej posted a simple but sweet message saying, "I Love You." Through this post, he officially shared his relationship and marriage news with his fans.

Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran's Love Story

According to reports, Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran have known each other since childhood. They were friends initially, but their relationship slowly turned into love over the years.

With the approval and blessings of their families, the couple has now decided to get married. Their engagement ceremony was a private celebration attended by close relatives and friends from both families.

Sai Durgha Tej Wedding Date Confirmed

After the engagement, several reports about the actor's wedding date started circulating on social media. The family has now officially announced the wedding date.

Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran will get married on December 10, 2026, in Hyderabad.

The wedding is expected to be a grand celebration attended by members of the Mega family, along with several celebrities and political personalities. Fans are eagerly waiting for more pictures and updates from the wedding celebrations.

With the engagement completed and the wedding date confirmed, the Mega family is getting ready for another special celebration.