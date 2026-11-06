Renu Desai Questions 14 Years of Criticism and Social Media Trolling

Actress Renu Desai has expressed her disappointment over being identified only as the former wife of Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. Although the couple separated more than 14 years ago, she says people still connect her identity to her past relationship rather than recognising her individual achievements. In a recent interview, Renu spoke about the criticism she faces, social media trolling and her journey after divorce.

Renu Desai became popular among Telugu audiences through the film Badri. However, she feels that many people believe her life and career started with that movie, ignoring everything she achieved before and after it.

Speaking about this issue, Renu said that people continue to refer to her as Pawan Kalyan's former wife even after so many years. She compared her situation to Lord Rama's 14-year exile and questioned when her own difficult period would finally come to an end.

Renu Desai Talks About Her Career After Divorce

Renu revealed that she did not stop working after her separation in 2012. She explored several areas of the entertainment industry and continued building her career.

After her divorce, she produced a Marathi film that became a big success. She also wrote the story for another movie, produced it and took charge of its direction.

Apart from filmmaking, Renu worked on dance shows and developed an interest in writing poetry. She is also continuing to act in films.

Questioning why her professional achievements are often ignored, Renu said that she would not have received so many opportunities if she did not have her own identity and talent.

Renu Desai Reacts Strongly to Online Trolling

The actress also spoke about the negative comments she regularly receives on social media. She expressed frustration that even her efforts to help animals become reasons for people to target her online.

Renu said that some people criticise her even when she tries to save a dog. She also expressed anger over comments suggesting that she has no right to live independently without Pawan Kalyan.

Her remarks appeared to reflect her frustration with a section of Pawan Kalyan's fans who continue to bring up her past relationship while commenting on her personal life.

Through her latest interview, Renu Desai has made it clear that she wants people to recognise her as an individual rather than defining her only through her previous marriage. She hopes her work as an actress, producer, director and writer will receive the attention it deserves.