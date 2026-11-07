Surekha Vani Instagram Account Hacked, Actress Issues Warning

Telugu actress Surekha Vani, who has appeared in several films as a supporting actress, is currently not very active in movies. However, she regularly stays in the news through her social media posts, where she shares photos and videos with her followers.

Now, a video related to the actress has gone viral on social media. While many people were questioning whether the video was real or AI-generated, Surekha Vani herself responded to the issue and shared an important clarification. She expressed anger over people spreading the video without her permission.

Surekha Vani Says Her Instagram Account Was Hacked

Surekha Vani revealed that her Instagram account had been hacked and that her personal content was being circulated online without her consent.

In her social media statement, the actress requested meme pages, media organisations and press members not to share or circulate the content.

She also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who continued sharing the video. Surekha Vani said that people should not use the situation to gain views, social media reach or publicity.

The actress further requested everyone to respect her privacy and described the matter as very serious.

Actress Requests People to Respect Her Privacy

Surekha Vani's statement has brought attention to the issue of online privacy and the misuse of personal content. She made it clear that sharing private material without permission is not acceptable.

The actress also expressed disappointment with social media pages that use such incidents to attract attention and increase their followers.

Her warning has sparked discussions among social media users, with many supporting her request to respect her personal life.

A Little About Surekha Vani and Her Daughter

Surekha Vani has acted in several Telugu films and is known for her supporting roles. Although she is currently appearing in fewer movies, she remains active on social media.

Her husband passed away several years ago. Her daughter, Supritha, has also entered the film industry and is working as an actress. Surekha Vani has supported her daughter's acting career, and Supritha is currently working on different film projects.

The latest incident has once again brought Surekha Vani into the spotlight, but the actress wants people to focus on respecting her privacy rather than spreading unauthorised personal content.