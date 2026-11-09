Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Hits 366 After Diwali, Several Areas Record Severe Levels

Delhi woke up to thick smog and rising air pollution on Monday, November 9, a day after Diwali celebrations. The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 366 at 6:15 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several parts of Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality. Out of 59 monitoring stations, 12 reported severe pollution, while 22 stations recorded very poor air quality.

The city's average AQI stood at 376 on Sunday, compared to 369 on Saturday. The pollution level increased after people burst firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. Several residents also reported smoke and reduced visibility in different parts of the city.

Noida, Gurugram Also Witness Poor Air Quality

The pollution situation was not limited to Delhi. Several areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, also recorded high pollution levels.

According to early morning readings, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 372, while Noida reported 338. Faridabad and Gurugram recorded AQI levels of 323 and 306, respectively.

Why Is Delhi's Air Quality Getting Worse?

Firecracker emissions have added to the pollution already caused by vehicle exhaust, road dust and industrial activities. Stubble burning in neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana has also contributed to the problem.

Weather conditions and low wind speeds are making it difficult for pollutants to disperse, resulting in thick smog across the region.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has warned that Delhi's air quality could enter the 'severe' category and remain at that level for the next few days.

Supreme Court's Firecracker Restrictions

The Supreme Court had permitted the sale and use of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during specified hours on November 7 and 8. However, the court ordered a complete ban on firecrackers from November 9.

The rising pollution levels have once again raised concerns about the impact of firecrackers and other pollution sources on public health. Residents have been advised to limit outdoor exposure, particularly during periods of heavy smog.