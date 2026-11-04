US Midterm Elections 2026: Democrats Make Early Gains in Republican-Held Seats

The 2026 US midterm elections have brought encouraging results for the Democratic Party. Democrats have won important races in Georgia, North Carolina and New Hampshire, while also performing strongly in some Republican-leaning areas.

The elections were held on November 3, 2026, to decide all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate.

Democrats Win Key Senate Seats

In North Carolina, Democratic candidate Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley and won a previously Republican-held Senate seat.

In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff won re-election by defeating Republican Mike Collins. Democrat Chris Pappas also won the Senate race in New Hampshire against Republican John Sununu. These victories have given Democrats an important boost in their attempt to gain control of Congress.

Democrats Perform Well in Florida

Democrats also showed strong results in Florida. They retained three House seats that Republicans had tried to gain through changes to congressional district boundaries.

The results have increased attention on several closely contested House races across the country.

Cost of Living Becomes a Major Election Issue

The rising cost of living, inflation, fuel prices and economic concerns were among the major issues during the elections.

Many voters expressed dissatisfaction with the country's economic situation and the direction of the government. These issues played an important role in the election discussions.

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