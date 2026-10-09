US Suspends Microsoft, Infosys, TCS From Green Card Programme: Will Indian Employees Be Affected?

The US government has suspended several major technology companies, including Microsoft, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme used by employers to sponsor foreign workers for employment-based Green Cards.

US Vice President JD Vance and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the action on October 8, 2026. Other companies affected include Adobe, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Cognizant and Capgemini. The US administration said the move was linked to ongoing investigations into alleged misuse of employment and visa programmes.

The PERM programme is an important step in the employment-based Green Card process. Employers generally need labour certification from the US Department of Labor before sponsoring eligible foreign employees for permanent residency.

US officials have alleged that some companies laid off American workers while continuing to recruit foreign employees through visa programmes. The administration says the action is intended to protect job opportunities for American workers. These are allegations made by US authorities, and the investigations are ongoing.

How Will This Affect Indian IT Employees?

The suspension could delay Green Card applications for employees whose cases have not yet completed the PERM stage. Indian professionals working for the affected companies may face uncertainty over their plans to obtain permanent residency in the United States.

However, the suspension does not automatically cancel existing H-1B visas. Employees whose H-1B status remains valid can continue working in the US under the applicable immigration rules. The immediate impact is on the employer-sponsored Green Card process, particularly new and pending PERM applications covered by the suspension.

The development comes amid tighter scrutiny of employment-based immigration in the US. The duration of the suspensions and their eventual impact on individual employees will depend on the investigations and any further decisions by the authorities.