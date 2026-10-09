Vijay Deverakonda Hits Back at Trolls Ahead of Ranabaali Release

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded strongly to the online trolling surrounding his upcoming film Ranabaali. Speaking at the film’s trailer launch event in Hyderabad, the actor alleged that some social media attacks were organised to create negative publicity around the film.

Vijay said that people are free to have their own opinions about movies. However, he questioned why similar negative comments were being posted repeatedly across multiple social media accounts. He alleged that certain groups were deliberately spreading negative content about Ranabaali.

The actor also addressed social media posts encouraging audiences to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 instead of Ranabaali. He suggested that repeated messages expressing the same opinion could indicate a coordinated campaign. These claims were made by Vijay at the event.

Responding to criticism about his confidence and personality, Vijay said he would not change himself simply because some people misunderstood his self-belief as arrogance. He also questioned whether he should give up on his dreams because of online criticism.

Vijay further said social media should be used to promote positive ideas rather than bring others down. He added that artificial intelligence could eventually be used for similar online campaigns.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the period action drama is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026, one day after Jailer 2.

Vijay’s comments about online trolling and alleged coordinated campaigns have since sparked discussion among movie fans on social media.