Rashmika Mandanna is busy with several films, and her upcoming action thriller Myssaa has created a lot of excitement among fans. The actress, who is usually seen in glamorous roles, will appear in a completely different look in this movie. Directed by Ravindra Pulle, the film features Rashmika as a young woman from the Gond tribal community.

Rashmika Talks About Her Preparation

Rashmika recently shared details about her preparation for Myssaa. She said that her journey to become the character started long before the shooting began.

The actress went through special training and faced several challenges during the preparation. She also pushed herself to try new things that she had never done before. Rashmika described the entire process as a unique and memorable experience.

She also shared a video showing her training sessions for the film. The video features glimpses of her stunt practice and combat training, giving fans a look at the hard work she has put into her role.

Myssaa Movie Details

Myssaa also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rahul Ravindran and Rao Ramesh in important roles. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for the film.

Ajay Sai Puroreddy, Anil Sai Puroreddy and Veerasai Gopa are producing the movie under the Unformula Films banner.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27. With Rashmika playing a strong action role, audiences are eagerly waiting to see her new avatar on the big screen.