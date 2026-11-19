ENE Repeat, the sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, has received mixed responses from early viewers. While some praised the comedy and performances, others felt the film takes too long to get going.

The much-awaited sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (ENE) has finally arrived, bringing back the popular gang of friends for another round of fun and chaos. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, ENE Repeat features Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam and Venkatesh Kakumanu in the lead roles, with Maganti Srinath joining the group as Karthik.

The first film introduced audiences to Vivek (Vishwak Sen), Kaushik (Abhinav Gomatam), Uppi (Venkatesh Kakumanu) and Karthik (Maganti Srinath), whose filmmaking dreams took a disappointing turn after their debut project failed financially. The sequel picks up with the friends pursuing different careers while dealing with their personal struggles.

Vivek takes up a job at a wedding management company to repay his debts, Kaushik makes a name for himself as an actor, while Uppi and Karthik continue working together, with Karthik stepping into cinematography. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when they reunite at a bachelor party.

The celebrations soon create trouble, leaving Keerthana's father, Muralidhar (Priyadarshini Ram), unhappy with the gang. He puts forward a challenge to the four friends, which becomes the central conflict of the story.

ENE Repeat Twitter reviews

With the film hitting theatres, early audience reactions have started surfacing on X (formerly Twitter). While several viewers enjoyed the comedy, particularly in the second half, others felt the movie struggles to establish its momentum in the opening portions.

One viewer felt the film takes a while to get going but becomes enjoyable once the narrative settles down. Another audience member praised the humour in the second half, calling it an entertaining experience.

A viewer who rated the film 2.75 out of 5 said the sequel has an uneven beginning but improves as the story progresses. The review highlighted Abhinav Gomatam's comic performance and Vishwak Sen's acting, while also appreciating the cinematography, editing and music. However, the reviewer felt some portions were repetitive and the friendship and emotional aspects could have been given more depth.

Another moviegoer mentioned that the initial 25 minutes felt slow but the following portions delivered some genuinely funny moments. The viewer also felt that director Tharun Bhascker managed to bring back the comedy but could not fully recreate the charm of the original movie.

A separate reaction praised the interval sequence, suggesting that the film becomes considerably more entertaining as it approaches the break.

Does ENE Repeat live up to the original?

The original Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi earned a strong following over the years for its youthful humour, relatable friendships and memorable characters. With the same gang returning, expectations for the sequel have been high among Telugu movie fans.

Although the initial audience feedback suggests that ENE Repeat has entertaining moments and strong performances, some viewers believe it falls short of the original's magic. The film's second half, comedy scenes and performances appear to be its biggest strengths, while the slow opening and uneven pacing have emerged as common criticisms.

The sequel stars Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Maganti Srinath and Shivathmika Rajashekar in key roles.

#ENERepeat A Satisfactory Sequel With Enough Fun to Work! Has a clumsy start and takes time to settle, but once it does, the film finds its rhythm and stays fun for the most part. The second half gets repetitive in the middle, with convenient writing and pacing dips holding it back. Still, the simple, heartfelt climax ends things on a good note. The emotional and friendship portions could’ve been explored better. Abhinav is the show stealer with his comic timing, while Vishwak gives his best performance in recent times. Srinath does fine, though Sushanth’s absence is felt. The editing, cinematography, and music are also strong. Doesn’t quite reach the level of the prequel, but has enough going for it to work as a sequel worth a try! #ENE2 Rating: 2.75/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 19, 2026

Just watched the first half of #ENERepeat Repeat. Ignore the first 25 minutes, where the film takes its time setting things up, and what follows is a solid 25 minutes of genuinely hilarious comedy. I was laughing throughout! A good first half, no doubt. But one thing is clear: Tarun Bhascker can recreate the laughs, but he can’t recreate the magic of the original #ENE. That magic is something else! 😂 #ENERepeat #ENE — shaikshah (@shaikshah00) November 18, 2026

One of the besttttttt intervallllll in recent time 🤣🤣🤣🤣 first 15 min travatha unchi interval varakuuuu 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ENERepeat #ene2 ene repeat Njima ga repeat lo chusatharu 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/r9Z9o8hzmQ — tiger pasta (@tiger_pasta_) November 18, 2026

Just finished the second half of #ENERepeat. As an #ENE fan, I can confidently say you won’t be disappointed for a single moment! The second half is even more fun than the first. And there’s a particular 10–15 minute sequence with absolutely NO CUTS. Just brilliant filmmaking! 🔥 A MUST-WATCH for every ENE fan. Don’t overthink it. Just go watch it! ❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ / 5 #ENERepeat #EeNagaranikiEmaindi2 #TharunBhascker — shaikshah (@shaikshah00) November 18, 2026