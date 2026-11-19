ENE Repeat, the sequel to the popular Telugu film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, has arrived in theatres. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the film brings back the gang of four friends, played by Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu and Maganti Srinath.

The story follows Vivek, Kaushik, Uppi and Karthik as they deal with their personal and professional struggles. Vivek is busy clearing debts after their previous film fails, while Kaushik works as an actor and Uppi continues his work as an editor. Karthik works as a cinematographer and develops feelings for Keerthana, played by Shivathmika Rajashekar. A bachelor party leads to an unexpected problem, bringing the friends into a new challenge.

Abhinav Gomatam is one of the biggest highlights of the film. His comic timing, expressions and dialogues bring several entertaining moments. Vishwak Sen delivers a decent performance as Vivek, while Venkatesh Kakumanu and Maganti Srinath provide good support. Shivathmika Rajashekar and the other supporting actors also perform their roles.

The film has some enjoyable comedy sequences, especially the beach episode, forest scenes and bar sequence. The special appearances by several popular Telugu directors and filmmakers add to the entertainment. Tharun Bhascker's dialogues and writing also work well in some portions.

However, ENE Repeat does not fully recreate the charm of the first film. The story follows a familiar pattern and lacks a strong conflict. Some scenes feel stretched, and the friendship between the four characters could have been explored better. The climax also feels rushed and does not provide a satisfying emotional finish.

On the technical front, the cinematography by AJ Aaron is good, while Vivek Sagar's background score supports the film. The editing is decent, but better pacing could have improved the overall experience.

Overall, ENE Repeat is a decent comedy entertainer with a few genuinely funny moments. Abhinav Gomatam's performance is a major strength, but the weak storyline and lack of emotional depth prevent the sequel from matching the impact of the original. It may appeal to audiences who enjoy friendship-based comedy films.

Rating: 3/5