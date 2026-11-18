Hyderabad: Rayalaseema Intellectuals Forum convener and political analyst Makireddy Purushotham Reddy has strongly criticised Nara Lokesh and APCC president YS Sharmila for raising unnecessary objections on social media over the usage of the term ‘Chettapattal’ (hand-in-hand) in a recent Sakshi report.

Speaking during a debate on Sakshi TV, Purushotham Reddy questioned Lokesh’s selective response and reminded him of past incidents involving Sharmila.

“How did the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu view Sharmila back then? Today, Lokesh is quick to react and object to two words published in Sakshi. He should have also responded to another crucial matter in the past. Sharmila herself had lodged a police complaint in Hyderabad alleging that an objectionable campaign against her was being operated from a specific house—and she explicitly alleged the TDP’s involvement in it. That case is still pending. Why didn't Lokesh condemn it back then and clarify that he or his party had nothing to do with it?” Purushotham Reddy asked.

Questions Silence Over Abusive X (Twitter) Space

Referring to the recent controversy involving derogatory and unparliamentary language allegedly used by Jana Sena supporters against Sharmila on an X (formerly Twitter) Space, the political analyst challenged the ruling coalition to take concrete action.

“In the latest incident on X Space, language that cannot even be uttered was used against her. Shouldn't that be condemned? You are in power now. If you truly have respect and affection for Sharmila, why not take strict action against the culprits?” he questioned.

Purushotham Reddy further pointed out that there is a clear distinction between everyday colloquial expressions and political terminology.

“The word ‘Chettapattal’ is being twisted here merely to attack YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. There are allegations that Sharmila is doing politics against YS Jagan in alignment with Chandrababu Naidu—if that is untrue, let them refute it. Instead, Sharmila’s tweet only ended up serving as ammunition for Lokesh to sling mud at the YSRCP,” he added.

