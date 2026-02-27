AP Assembly: YSRCP MLCs Protest, Demand Discussion on Tirumala Laddu Issue

Tensions flared during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council sessions as YSRCP MLCs staged protests, accusing the coalition government of deliberately avoiding a discussion on the Tirumala laddu controversy. Several opposition leaders made strong remarks at the Assembly media point, alleging political motives and demanding transparency.

Coalition Government Accused of Avoiding Debate

YSRCP MLC Vanka Ravindranath alleged that the coalition government was wasting time by issuing statements instead of allowing a proper discussion on the Tirumala laddu issue. He questioned whether the government lacked the patience to listen to the opposition’s views and urged authorities not to suppress their voice.

“We must be given an opportunity to present our views. The opposition should be allowed to speak on Wednesday,” he said, emphasizing the need for a formal debate in the Legislative Council.

Allegations Against Chandrababu Naidu Draw Sharp Reactions

MLC Kumbha Ravi strongly criticized Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his earlier remarks on the Tirumala laddu. He said it was unfortunate that such allegations were made and asserted that the YSRCP has a responsibility to present the truth to the people of the state.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of spreading false propaganda by claiming that animal fat was mixed in the sacred laddu. He further alleged that the government was forced into a defensive position after the CBI report emerged. Ravi also claimed that Minister Payyavula Keshav was acting against legislative traditions.

He added that Chandrababu Naidu’s statements had hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees across the world and questioned the links between Indapur, Vaishnavi organizations, and Heritage Foods. He also alleged irregularities in procurement, claiming ghee priced at Rs 350 was being purchased for Rs 650.

Government ‘Afraid’ of Short Discussion: Arun Kumar

YSRCP MLC Arun Kumar alleged that the coalition government was afraid to allow even a short-duration discussion on the laddu issue in the Legislative Council. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of politicizing the reputation of Lord Venkateswara for the first time.

He further alleged that Naidu attempted to provoke Hindu sentiments for political gain and distance them from former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said new claims were made even after the SIT report was released.

“Religion should not be dragged into politics. Chandrababu Naidu must apologize to Lord Venkateswara,” Arun Kumar said, demanding a CBI probe into Heritage Foods’ alleged role.

He asserted that the YSRCP would not relent until a full discussion is held in the Legislative Council.

Opposition Alleges Conspiracy and Financial Irregularities

MLC Appireddy accused the coalition government’s conduct in the Legislative Council of undermining democracy. He alleged that links between Indapur and Heritage Foods had emerged in the Tirumala laddu issue.

He claimed Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks were inappropriate and politically motivated, accusing him of trying to defame the YSRCP for political and financial gain. He also alleged a conspiracy to benefit Heritage Foods financially by routing contracts through Indapur.

Appireddy said the government had hurt the sentiments of Lord Venkateswara devotees through misleading propaganda and questioned why the coalition government was refusing to allow a debate if it had nothing to hide.

YSRCP MLCs Stage Protest Inside and Outside Assembly

YSRCP members staged protests in the Legislative Council and Assembly premises, raising slogans against the coalition government. They accused the government of avoiding accountability and fleeing from discussion on the sensitive religious issue.

MLCs staged a sit-in protest on the road within the Assembly premises, insisting that the government must agree to a debate. The Legislative Council witnessed repeated disruptions as opposition members demanded justice and transparency.

The YSRCP leaders made it clear that they would continue their protest until the government allows a full discussion on the Tirumala laddu controversy.