Bank Holiday on February 28, 2026 in India or Not? Check Details

As February comes to a close, many people across India are wondering whether Saturday, February 28, 2026 will be a bank holiday. This question matters if you plan to visit a bank branch for teller services, bank transfers, deposits, or other in-person banking needs. Here’s the full breakdown of what’s happening on that date.

Why February 28 Is a Holiday for Banks

In India, banks follow the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to RBI rules, banks observe:

All Sundays

Second Saturday

Fourth Saturday

National and regional public holidays (festivals, religious days, state holidays)

Because February 28, 2026 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, it is treated as a bank holiday nationwide for most banking operations. This means bank branches — whether public or private — will remain closed for regular counter business on that day.

For example, if you needed services like cash withdrawals at the counter, cheque deposits, passbook updates, or issuing demand drafts, these will not be available at branch counters on Saturday, February 28.

However, not all financial activities come to a standstill.

Banking Services That Still Work on Feb 28

Even though branches will be closed for in-person transactions, most digital and electronic services continue to operate normally on a bank holiday:

UPI payments and fund transfers

Mobile and internet banking

ATM withdrawals

Balance enquiries and statement downloads

Card payments and net banking

These services are automated and do not depend on bank branch working hours, so you can transact as usual using digital channels.

What This Means for You

Here’s how the holiday may impact your plans:

Useful to Know:

Plan branch visits for dates before Feb 28 or after the weekend.

Use digital banking for payments, transfers, and bill payments on Feb 28.

ATMs will be accessible for cash withdrawals.

What Won’t Be Available: