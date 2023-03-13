Andhrapradesh Politics

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Resigns from Congress Mar 13, 2023 Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress. Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

AP MLC Polls 2023 Under MLA Quota To Be Held On March 23 Feb 28, 2023 NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the MLC Polls to elect Members of the Legislative Council under the MLA quota which will be held on March 23.

Local Body MLC Polls 2023: 5 YSRCP Elected Unanimously Feb 28, 2023 While four local body Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats in the state will go to polls, five seats for Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore, and East Godavari local bodies - were declared...

YS Avinash Reddy Speaks to Media After CBI Interrogation Feb 25, 2023 YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before the CBI in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the murder of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

YS Viveka Case: Sajjala Ramakrishna's Comments On Chandrababu Feb 24, 2023 TADEPALLI: YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that MP YS Avinash Reddy has nothing to do with YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

YSRCP Calls Out TDP's False Propaganda Feb 23, 2023 Amaravati: Taking a strong objection to the false propaganda of TDP and its friendly media to discredit the State Government in connection with the Gannavaram clashes, YSRCP has warned of dire...

Disgruntled BJP Leaders Air Their Concerns to Andhra BJP In-charge Muraleedharan Feb 23, 2023 New Delhi: All is not well in the BJP in Andhra Pradesh after its leader Kanna Lakshminarayana resigned from the party a few days ago. Before leaving the saffron party, Lakshminarayana accused the...

No One In TDP Wants Kanna Lakshminrayana Except Naidu: Rayapati Feb 23, 2023 GUNTUR: Veteran TDP leader from the Guntur region and former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Rayapati Sambasiva Rao stated that no one wanted former BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana in the party,...

Sajjala Shreds TDP Chief Naidu Over Gannavaram Clashes Feb 22, 2023 Amaravati: Squarely blaming TDP leadership for the Gannavaram incident, YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said police maintained utmost restraint while a section of media has been...

Fact Check: Eenadu Report On TDP Pattabhi's Injuries Proven Fake Feb 22, 2023 On Wednesday, February 22, the Eenadu newspaper carried an article titled “ Pattabhi Ni Kottaru” with an intention of misleading the readers that the TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram who is...

YSRCP Hails CM YS Jagan's Social Engineering Feb 21, 2023 Amaravati: YSRCP has hailed the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing with his policy of social justice and allocating lion's share of seats to Backward Classes (BCs) in the MLC...

Jai Ho BC: YSRCP Ensures Social Justice in Finalising MLC Candidates Feb 21, 2023 Amaravati: Reinforcing its commitment to ensure social justice, the YS Jagan-led YSRCP government announced the names of 18 candidates for the state Legislative Council by giving a major share to...

No Permission For TDP's Chalo Gannavaram Rally: SP Joshua Feb 21, 2023 VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP P Joshua has stated that permission for the ‘Chalo Gannavaram’ programme organized by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday was not granted and Section 144 was imposed...

YSRCP List Of 18 Candidates For AP MLC Polls 2023 Feb 20, 2023 TADEPALLI: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) announced its list of 18 candidates for the upcoming MLC elections that are scheduled to be held on March 13, 2023, under various quotas.

YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani Fires Chandrababu Naidu Feb 20, 2023 VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh MLC Varudu Kalyani expressed her anger that the TDP President N Chandrababu and his team were making inappropriate comments about women who were not in politics and...

YSRCP Candidate For North Andhra Graduates MLC Elections Feb 19, 2023 VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSR Congress Party had announced Seethamraju Sudhakar as the MLC candidate for the North Andhra Graduates Constituency ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Andhra Pradesh...

AP: Kanna Lakshminarayana to Join TDP on February 23 Feb 19, 2023 Former president of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Kanna Lakshminarayana will join Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of its chief Chandrababu Naidu on February 23, sources said.

TDP Chief Naidu Goes Ahead with Anaparthi Public Meeting in Violation of GO No 1 Feb 18, 2023 East Godavari: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N.

NTR, YSR Are Stalwarts: Daggubati Purandeswari Counter To GVL Feb 17, 2023 VIJAYAWADA: In a strong counter to BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao’s statements regarding the naming of districts after NTR and YSR in Andhra Pradesh, Daggubati Purandeswari issued a counter...

Tirupati Farmer Destroys Own Crop For Lokesh's Padayatra Publicity Feb 17, 2023 TIRUPATI: A farmer affiliated with Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), destroyed his own crop at the behest of the local TDP leaders, who tried pinning the blame on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Former TDP MLA Jayamangala Venkata Ramana Joins YSRCP Feb 16, 2023 Amaravati, Feb 16: Former TDP MLA, Jayamangala Venkata Ramana, joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

TDP Activist Requests Chandrababu To Come & Stay In AP Feb 16, 2023 KAKINADA: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist left its president N. Chandrababu Naidu red-faced when he asked the TDP chief to come and reside in Andhra Pradesh along with his family members.

AP: Kanna Lakshmi Narayana Quits BJP Feb 16, 2023 GUNTUR: In major political development on Thursday, former president of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Unit Chief and senior BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana quit the saffron party.

Nara Lokesh Is The Iron Leg Of AP: YSRCP Spokesperson Feb 13, 2023 AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi fired TDP MLC Nara Lokesh for his objectionable statements against the Chief Minister, and stated that Lokesh was the '...

Chandrababu Consulted Land Mafias Before Declaring Amaravati Capital Feb 10, 2023 AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy rubbished TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that a public consultation was done before declaring Amaravati as the capital of Andhra...

Atchannaidu Call To TDP GD Nellore Leader Goes Viral Feb 09, 2023 GD NELLORE: TDP AP unit president K Atchannaidu who declared that Nara Lokesh’s padayatra would change the ‘face of the state politics’ is now facing the daunting task of ensuring its success.

War Of Words Between Gudivada Amarnath And Kapu Leader Harirama Jogaiah Feb 07, 2023 The war of words between Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and senior Kapu leader and former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah continued for the second day , with the YSRCP...

Chandrababu Tapped... And Trapped Kotamreddy: Kakani Govardhan Feb 03, 2023 NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy came down heavily on Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and alleged that the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu tapped Kotamreddy and then...

YSRCP Dismisess Kotamreddy's Phone Tapping Proof As Recordings Feb 03, 2023 Dismissing the allegations of phone tapping by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy as mere audio recordings, YSRCP leaders and Ministers alleged that he was making unnecessary allegations...

YSRCP Leader Gudivada Amarnath Schools Pawan Kalyan Over AP Economy Diatribe Feb 01, 2023 Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and YSR Congress leader Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday launched a blistering attack against the Jana Sena Party (J

Will Take on Political Wolves, Says CM YS Jagan Jan 30, 2023 Vinukonda: Describing the TDP and other political adversaries as wolves, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy warned them that he would thwart their attempts to denigrate the YSRCP Government single...

RGV Slams TDP Ayyanna Patrudu's Objectionable Comments on Police Jan 30, 2023 Love him or hate him, but of late film director Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets on the State of Andhra Pradesh especially related to political affairs are being noticed by several people.

Nara Lokesh Day 1 Padayatra, Public Rally Ends Up As Whimper Jan 28, 2023 CHITTOOR: Day one of the Telugu Desam Party general secretary and party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh padayatra turned out to be a whimper on Friday.

Kuppam: Case Filed Against Atchannaidu Jan 28, 2023 A case has been registered against TDP leader Atchannaidu at Kuppam police station on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by SI Shiva Kumar.

TDP State Mahila Vice President Godi Aruna Resigns Jan 25, 2023 VISAKHAPATNAM: Godi Aruna, Vice-president of the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) women’s wing, resigned from the party on Wednesday alleging sexual harassment by a senior TDP leader from Kurnool district.

YSRCP Has The Upper Hand In 7 ST Reserved Seats: Tracker Poll Jan 23, 2023 The ruling YSR Congress Party continues to hold the upper hand in the seven ST reserved seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Govt Officials Vacate Gollapudi TDP Office As Per Collector's Orders Jan 19, 2023 NTR District: Gollapudi police and revenue officials on Thursday took steps to ensure that the Opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders vacate the premises in which the party office was functioning at ...

YSRCP To Petition CEC Over Bogus Voters In Kuppam Constituency Jan 19, 2023 KUPPAM | CHITTOOR: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajampeta MP and Lok Sabha Panel Speaker PV Midhun Reddy alleged that the TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was winning from Kuppam constituency in...

TDP State Unit Secretary Joins YSRCP Jan 18, 2023 Amaravati, Jan 18: TDP state unit Secretary and former Chairperson of Handloom Finance Corporation Vavilala Sarala Devi and her husband Venkata Ramesh joined YSRCP here on Wednesday in the presence...

Gollapudi: TDP Office House Owner Sesharathnam Fires Devineni Uma Jan 18, 2023 NTR District: The house owner where the TDP office once functioned in the One Town Center at Gollapudi in the NTR district clearly stated that she would not give her house to the TDP, on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party Groups Clash Over Whatsapp Posts in Pedana Jan 18, 2023 KRISHNA: An internal fight in the Jana Sena Party broke out between two groups In Nadupur village at Pedana Mandal of Krishna District on Tuesday over objectionable posts on Whatsapp.