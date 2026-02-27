Andhrapradesh Politics

AP Assembly: YSRCP MLCs Protest, Demand Discussion on Tirumala Laddu Issue Feb 27, 2026 Tensions flared during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council sessions as YSRCP MLCs staged protests, accusing the coalition government of deliberately avoiding a discussion on the...

Democracy Murdered, Jungle Raj Rules AP: Jagan Attacks Chandrababu & Co in Guntur Feb 04, 2026 YSRCP president and former AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at the ruling TDP, alleging that “jungle raj” now prevails in Andhra Pradesh.

Video: YS Jagan Press Meet Highlights - Jagan Slams Chandrababu, Defends Land Re-Survey Jan 22, 2026 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister, addressed the media from the YSRCP camp office in Tadepalli.

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Without KK Line: Big Blow to CBN and AP Jan 21, 2026 In a major blow to Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has finalised the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone without the vital Kotavalasa–Kirandul (KK) Line, severely undermining the zone’s financial strength even...

YS Jagan’s Birthday: Wishes Pour In, Leader of the Masses Hailed Dec 22, 2025 Andhra Pradesh state former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday, December 21, was marked by widespread celebrations, with leaders from across the political...

IndiGo Ticket Prices: Delhi HC Asks Centre — “How Were Airlines Allowed to Charge ₹40,000 per Ticket?” Dec 10, 2025 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a stern reprimand to the Union government over the IndiGo crisis that triggered massive flight disruptions and sent airfares soaring to nearly ₹40,000 on...

YS Jagan’s Strong Letter to Chandrababu: Warns of "Severe Injustice" to Andhra Pradesh in Krishna Water Case Nov 21, 2025 Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shot off a hard-hitting letter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, urging the government to act decisively in the...

YSRCP Mithun Reddy Tears Into Pawan Kalyan: Stop Shooting and Scooting! Nov 13, 2025 YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy has launched a blistering counterattack on actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of spreading baseless allegations and indulging in “shoot-and-scoot politics.”...

YS Jagan: Chandrababu's Credit-Chor Scheme Shameful and Unprecedented Nov 13, 2025 Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the TDP government of shamelessly taking credit for housing projects...

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: TDP Govt Targets Critics, 27 Booked for Social Media Posts Nov 01, 2025 In a move that has sparked outrage among civil rights activists and opposition supporters, the Andhra Pradesh police have registered cases against 27 individuals, including YSRCP social media...

Healthcare Paralysis in AP: NTR Vaidya Seva Services Halted as Govt Fails to Clear Rs 2,700 Crore Dues Oct 15, 2025 Andhra Pradesh’s public healthcare system is crumbling under the weight of official neglect as the strike by the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) entered its sixth consecutive...

Balayya Fans Demand Minister Post, Allege Neglect by Chandrababu and Lokesh: TDP Internal Politics Oct 13, 2025 Despite winning three consecutive terms as MLA from Hindupur and standing by the Telugu Desam Party through thick and thin, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to face blatant neglect from Brother-in-law...

Big Relief for Chevireddy Mohith Reddy in Liquor Case Oct 10, 2025 YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy received a major relief in the ongoing illegal liquor case when the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail on Friday.

YS Avinash Reddy Slams AP Government Over Onion Price Crash Oct 10, 2025 YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government for ignoring the plight of onion farmers, whose crop prices have collapsed drastically.

YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Maharshi Valmiki on Valmiki Jayanti Oct 07, 2025 On the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the great saint-poet at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli by...

AP Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Raju Faces Backlash for Sexist Remarks on Mirai Actress Ritika Nayak Sep 17, 2025 What was meant to be a celebratory moment for the blockbuster success of Mirai turned into controversy on Sunday in Vijayawada, when Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju made inappropriate remarks...

Pawan… What Happened to Justice for Sugali Preethi and the 30,000 Missing Women? Sep 12, 2025 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Vangaveeti Narendra launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday, questioning his silence over rising incidents of violence in...

Super Six, Super Flop Show: Chandrababu-led Coalition Govt’s 15-Month Damp Squib Sep 10, 2025 Fifteen months after Chandrababu Naidu came to power with his coalition government, the much-hyped “Super Six” promises that catapulted the NDA alliance to victory in Andhra Pradesh are fast turning...

YSRCP's Annadatha Poru Live Updates: Farmers Protest in AP Against Coalition Government Sep 09, 2025 Farmers across Andhra Pradesh hit the streets. YSRCP launches ‘Annadatha Poru’ protest against urea shortage and farmer issues. YSRCP leaders and farmers protest in front of RDO offices.

YSRCP Unveils Annadata Poru Poster, Slams Chandrababu as Anti-Farmer, Dictator Sep 06, 2025 YSRCP reiterated its charge that “dictatorship” is prevailing in Andhra Pradesh under the coalition government, alleging that farmers are bearing the brunt due to urea scarcity and Chief Minister...

30 Years of Vennupotu: Chandrababu’s Usurpation of Power from NTR Marked a Black Day in Democracy Sep 01, 2025 In a vitriolic attack on Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP has said the celebrations of his assuming office of Chief Minister 30 years back is black day in democracy as he usurped power and Party from the...

Not an Inch of Tirumala Will Remain: Bhumana Warns Against Encroachment, Mismanagement Sep 01, 2025 Former TTD Chairman and YSRCP state spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launched a scathing attack on the coalition government, accusing it of turning the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) into a...

Disabled Pension Cuts and VSP Privatization: Botsa Slams AP Coalition Government Aug 23, 2025 The YSRCP has criticized the coalition government for discontinuing pensions for disabled persons and for passively allowing the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), while failing to...

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Tears Into Yellow Media Over Fake Voting in Pulivendula By-Polls Aug 14, 2025 Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has strongly criticised the “yellow media” for what he called “shameless” reporting on the counting of votes in the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections, which, he...

YS Jagan Press Meet on ZPTC Bypolls: Booth Capturing, Bogus Voting Rampant, Calls Polls a ‘Shame to Democracy’ Aug 13, 2025 Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has levelled serious allegations against the TDP over the conduct of the recent Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll.

YS Jagan Gets Major Relief in Saraswati Power & Industries Shares Case Jul 29, 2025 Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has received major relief in the Saraswati Power & Industries shares case.

Chandrababu Government Harassing Employees: YSRCP Jul 28, 2025 YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for forcing employees to join the P4 initiative and harassing them by mounting pressure through the state administration.

Who is Rukmini Kota? Why Her Rising Influence in Janasena Sparks Internal Discontent? Jul 28, 2025 Though not a household name, Rukmini Kota has quickly risen through the ranks of the Janasena Party, largely credited to her proximity to party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan.

YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy’s Illegal Arrest: Key Updates Jul 20, 2025 YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Arrest – Chandrababu's Revenge Politics Political revenge continues in Andhra Pradesh. Under the name of a fake liquor scam, key YSR Congress Party leaders are being arrested.

Pawan Kalyan's Son Mark Shankar Out of Danger, Recovering at Singapore Hospital Apr 10, 2025 Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, is recovering after sustaining injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.

Pawan Kalyan: Deputy CM or Part-Time Politician? Mar 25, 2025 Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has long faced criticism for his inconsistent political engagement.

RGV Gets Relief in Andhra Pradesh High Court: FIR Stayed, Hearing Adjourned Mar 06, 2025 The Andhra Pradesh High Court has provided a major relief to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) by staying the cases registered against him by the state CID.

Posani, Vamsi Arrest: What is a PT Warrant? Mar 03, 2025 Tollywood actor Posani Krishna Murali was arrested a few days ago in Gachibowli by the AP Police.

AP Assembly: Governor Forgets Chandrababu's Name!? Feb 24, 2025 The Andhra Pradesh Assembly started on Monday with Governor Adbul Nazeer addressing a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. AP's Finance Minister P. Keshav is expected to present the...

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrest: Nara Lokesh's Red Book Politics Feb 15, 2025 Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is taking his red book too seriously.

Pawan Kalyan's Silence Questioned by Victim in Kiran Rayal Case Feb 15, 2025 Kiran Rayal, Janasena’s Tirupati Party Incharge, has landed in soup recently over allegations of exploitation as the victim, Lakshmi made strong accusations over him.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrest: YS Jagan Rips Apart Chandrababu Naidu's Government Feb 14, 2025 Yesterday on the 13th of February, YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in Hyderabad on charges of abduction and threatening witnesses in the attack on the Gannavaram...

Pawan Kalyan Not Responding to Chandrababu's Phone Calls? Feb 12, 2025 A few days ago, it was widely reported that Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was down with high-grade viral fever and was also suffering from Spondylitis.

Pawan Kalyan as CM, Demands Janasena Leader Jan 20, 2025 Tensions within the political alliance in Andhra Pradesh have escalated following comments about the possibility of Nara Lokesh being appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Pawan Steps Back as TDP Promotes Nara Lokesh's Leadership Jan 18, 2025 Pawan Kalyan, the AP Deputy Chief Minister, who had been dominating the limelight and actively voicing his opinions, has suddenly gone silent. For the past week, Pawan has maintained an...

I will stand in support of every YSRCP activist who carried party flag: YS Jagan Jan 08, 2025 Tadepalli, Jan 8: In a spirited meeting with the Nellore district cadre, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party Chief Y.S.