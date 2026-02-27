Andhrapradesh Politics

- Sakshi Post

AP Assembly: YSRCP MLCs Protest, Demand Discussion on Tirumala Laddu Issue

Feb 27, 2026
Tensions flared during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council sessions as YSRCP MLCs staged protests, accusing the coalition government of deliberately avoiding a discussion on the...
- Sakshi Post

Democracy Murdered, Jungle Raj Rules AP: Jagan Attacks Chandrababu & Co in Guntur

Feb 04, 2026
YSRCP president and former AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at the ruling TDP, alleging that “jungle raj” now prevails in Andhra Pradesh.
- Sakshi Post

Video: YS Jagan Press Meet Highlights - Jagan Slams Chandrababu, Defends Land Re-Survey

Jan 22, 2026
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister, addressed the media from the YSRCP camp office in Tadepalli.
- Sakshi Post

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Without KK Line: Big Blow to CBN and AP

Jan 21, 2026
In a major blow to Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has finalised the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone without the vital Kotavalasa–Kirandul (KK) Line, severely undermining the zone’s financial strength even...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan’s Birthday: Wishes Pour In, Leader of the Masses Hailed

Dec 22, 2025
Andhra Pradesh state former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday, December 21, was marked by widespread celebrations, with leaders from across the political...
- Sakshi Post

IndiGo Ticket Prices: Delhi HC Asks Centre — “How Were Airlines Allowed to Charge ₹40,000 per Ticket?”

Dec 10, 2025
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a stern reprimand to the Union government over the IndiGo crisis that triggered massive flight disruptions and sent airfares soaring to nearly ₹40,000 on...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan’s Strong Letter to Chandrababu: Warns of "Severe Injustice" to Andhra Pradesh in Krishna Water Case

Nov 21, 2025
Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shot off a hard-hitting letter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, urging the government to act decisively in the...
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP Mithun Reddy Tears Into Pawan Kalyan: Stop Shooting and Scooting!

Nov 13, 2025
YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy has launched a blistering counterattack on actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of spreading baseless allegations and indulging in “shoot-and-scoot politics.”...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan: Chandrababu's Credit-Chor Scheme Shameful and Unprecedented

Nov 13, 2025
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the TDP government of shamelessly taking credit for housing projects...
- Sakshi Post

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: TDP Govt Targets Critics, 27 Booked for Social Media Posts

Nov 01, 2025
In a move that has sparked outrage among civil rights activists and opposition supporters, the Andhra Pradesh police have registered cases against 27 individuals, including YSRCP social media...
- Sakshi Post

Healthcare Paralysis in AP: NTR Vaidya Seva Services Halted as Govt Fails to Clear Rs 2,700 Crore Dues

Oct 15, 2025
Andhra Pradesh’s public healthcare system is crumbling under the weight of official neglect as the strike by the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) entered its sixth consecutive...
- Sakshi Post

Balayya Fans Demand Minister Post, Allege Neglect by Chandrababu and Lokesh: TDP Internal Politics

Oct 13, 2025
Despite winning three consecutive terms as MLA from Hindupur and standing by the Telugu Desam Party through thick and thin, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to face blatant neglect from Brother-in-law...
- Sakshi Post

Big Relief for Chevireddy Mohith Reddy in Liquor Case

Oct 10, 2025
YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy received a major relief in the ongoing illegal liquor case when the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail on Friday.
- Sakshi Post

YS Avinash Reddy Slams AP Government Over Onion Price Crash

Oct 10, 2025
YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government for ignoring the plight of onion farmers, whose crop prices have collapsed drastically.
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Maharshi Valmiki on Valmiki Jayanti

Oct 07, 2025
On the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the great saint-poet at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli by...
- Sakshi Post

AP Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Raju Faces Backlash for Sexist Remarks on Mirai Actress Ritika Nayak

Sep 17, 2025
What was meant to be a celebratory moment for the blockbuster success of Mirai turned into controversy on Sunday in Vijayawada, when Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju made inappropriate remarks...
- Sakshi Post

Pawan… What Happened to Justice for Sugali Preethi and the 30,000 Missing Women?

Sep 12, 2025
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Vangaveeti Narendra launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday, questioning his silence over rising incidents of violence in...
- Sakshi Post

Super Six, Super Flop Show: Chandrababu-led Coalition Govt’s 15-Month Damp Squib

Sep 10, 2025
Fifteen months after Chandrababu Naidu came to power with his coalition government, the much-hyped “Super Six” promises that catapulted the NDA alliance to victory in Andhra Pradesh are fast turning...
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP's Annadatha Poru Live Updates: Farmers Protest in AP Against Coalition Government

Sep 09, 2025
Farmers across Andhra Pradesh hit the streets. YSRCP launches ‘Annadatha Poru’ protest against urea shortage and farmer issues. YSRCP leaders and farmers protest in front of RDO offices.
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP Unveils Annadata Poru Poster, Slams Chandrababu as Anti-Farmer, Dictator

Sep 06, 2025
YSRCP reiterated its charge that “dictatorship” is prevailing in Andhra Pradesh under the coalition government, alleging that farmers are bearing the brunt due to urea scarcity and Chief Minister...
- Sakshi Post

30 Years of Vennupotu: Chandrababu’s Usurpation of Power from NTR Marked a Black Day in Democracy

Sep 01, 2025
 In a vitriolic attack on Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP has said the celebrations of his assuming office of Chief Minister 30 years back is black day in democracy as he usurped power and Party from the...
- Sakshi Post

Not an Inch of Tirumala Will Remain: Bhumana Warns Against Encroachment, Mismanagement

Sep 01, 2025
Former TTD Chairman and YSRCP state spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launched a scathing attack on the coalition government, accusing it of turning the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) into a...
- Sakshi Post

Disabled Pension Cuts and VSP Privatization: Botsa Slams AP Coalition Government

Aug 23, 2025
The YSRCP has criticized the coalition government for discontinuing pensions for disabled persons and for passively allowing the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), while failing to...
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Tears Into Yellow Media Over Fake Voting in Pulivendula By-Polls

Aug 14, 2025
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has strongly criticised the “yellow media” for what he called “shameless” reporting on the counting of votes in the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections, which, he...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Press Meet on ZPTC Bypolls: Booth Capturing, Bogus Voting Rampant, Calls Polls a ‘Shame to Democracy’

Aug 13, 2025
Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has levelled serious allegations against the TDP over the conduct of the recent Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll.
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Gets Major Relief in Saraswati Power & Industries Shares Case

Jul 29, 2025
Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has received major relief in the Saraswati Power & Industries shares case.
- Sakshi Post

Chandrababu Government Harassing Employees: YSRCP

Jul 28, 2025
YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for forcing employees to join the P4 initiative and harassing them by mounting pressure through the state administration.
- Sakshi Post

Who is Rukmini Kota? Why Her Rising Influence in Janasena Sparks Internal Discontent?

Jul 28, 2025
Though not a household name, Rukmini Kota has quickly risen through the ranks of the Janasena Party, largely credited to her proximity to party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan.
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy’s Illegal Arrest: Key Updates

Jul 20, 2025
YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Arrest – Chandrababu's Revenge Politics Political revenge continues in Andhra Pradesh. Under the name of a fake liquor scam, key YSR Congress Party leaders are being arrested.
- Sakshi Post

Pawan Kalyan's Son Mark Shankar Out of Danger, Recovering at Singapore Hospital

Apr 10, 2025
Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, is recovering after sustaining injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.
- Sakshi Post

Pawan Kalyan: Deputy CM or Part-Time Politician?

Mar 25, 2025
Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has long faced criticism for his inconsistent political engagement.
- Sakshi Post

RGV Gets Relief in Andhra Pradesh High Court: FIR Stayed, Hearing Adjourned

Mar 06, 2025
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has provided a major relief to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) by staying the cases registered against him by the state CID.
- Sakshi Post

Posani, Vamsi Arrest: What is a PT Warrant?

Mar 03, 2025
Tollywood actor Posani Krishna Murali was arrested a few days ago in Gachibowli by the AP Police.
- Sakshi Post

AP Assembly: Governor Forgets Chandrababu's Name!?

Feb 24, 2025
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly started on Monday with Governor Adbul Nazeer addressing a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. AP's Finance Minister P. Keshav is expected to present the...
- Sakshi Post

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrest: Nara Lokesh's Red Book Politics

Feb 15, 2025
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is taking his red book too seriously.
- Sakshi Post

Pawan Kalyan's Silence Questioned by Victim in Kiran Rayal Case

Feb 15, 2025
Kiran Rayal, Janasena’s Tirupati Party Incharge, has landed in soup recently over allegations of exploitation as the victim, Lakshmi made strong accusations over him.
- Sakshi Post

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrest: YS Jagan Rips Apart Chandrababu Naidu's Government

Feb 14, 2025
Yesterday on the 13th of February, YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in Hyderabad on charges of abduction and threatening witnesses in the attack on the Gannavaram...
- Sakshi Post

Pawan Kalyan Not Responding to Chandrababu's Phone Calls?

Feb 12, 2025
A few days ago, it was widely reported that Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was down with high-grade viral fever and was also suffering from Spondylitis.
- Sakshi Post

Pawan Kalyan as CM, Demands Janasena Leader

Jan 20, 2025
Tensions within the political alliance in Andhra Pradesh have escalated following comments about the possibility of Nara Lokesh being appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.
- Sakshi Post

Pawan Steps Back as TDP Promotes Nara Lokesh's Leadership

Jan 18, 2025
Pawan Kalyan, the AP Deputy Chief Minister, who had been dominating the limelight and actively voicing his opinions, has suddenly gone silent. For the past week, Pawan has maintained an...
- Sakshi Post

I will stand in support of every YSRCP activist who carried party flag: YS Jagan

Jan 08, 2025
Tadepalli, Jan 8: In a spirited meeting with the Nellore district cadre, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party Chief Y.S.
- Sakshi Post

Naidu Shocks Home Minister Anitha, Sacks Her PA Jagadish

Jan 04, 2025
Despite repeated warnings from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, some ministers continue to face allegations of corruption.
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