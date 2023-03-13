Andhrapradesh Politics
Mar 13, 2023
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress. Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Feb 28, 2023
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the MLC Polls to elect Members of the Legislative Council under the MLA quota which will be held on March 23.
Feb 28, 2023
While four local body Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats in the state will go to polls, five seats for Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore, and East Godavari local bodies - were declared...
Feb 25, 2023
YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before the CBI in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the murder of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.
Feb 24, 2023
TADEPALLI: YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that MP YS Avinash Reddy has nothing to do with YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.
Feb 23, 2023
Amaravati: Taking a strong objection to the false propaganda of TDP and its friendly media to discredit the State Government in connection with the Gannavaram clashes, YSRCP has warned of dire...
Feb 23, 2023
New Delhi: All is not well in the BJP in Andhra Pradesh after its leader Kanna Lakshminarayana resigned from the party a few days ago. Before leaving the saffron party, Lakshminarayana accused the...
Feb 23, 2023
GUNTUR: Veteran TDP leader from the Guntur region and former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Rayapati Sambasiva Rao stated that no one wanted former BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana in the party,...
Feb 22, 2023
Amaravati: Squarely blaming TDP leadership for the Gannavaram incident, YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said police maintained utmost restraint while a section of media has been...
Feb 22, 2023
On Wednesday, February 22, the Eenadu newspaper carried an article titled “ Pattabhi Ni Kottaru” with an intention of misleading the readers that the TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram who is...
Feb 21, 2023
Amaravati: YSRCP has hailed the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing with his policy of social justice and allocating lion's share of seats to Backward Classes (BCs) in the MLC...
Feb 21, 2023
Amaravati: Reinforcing its commitment to ensure social justice, the YS Jagan-led YSRCP government announced the names of 18 candidates for the state Legislative Council by giving a major share to...
Feb 21, 2023
VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP P Joshua has stated that permission for the ‘Chalo Gannavaram’ programme organized by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday was not granted and Section 144 was imposed...
Feb 20, 2023
TADEPALLI: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) announced its list of 18 candidates for the upcoming MLC elections that are scheduled to be held on March 13, 2023, under various quotas.
Feb 20, 2023
VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh MLC Varudu Kalyani expressed her anger that the TDP President N Chandrababu and his team were making inappropriate comments about women who were not in politics and...
Feb 19, 2023
VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSR Congress Party had announced Seethamraju Sudhakar as the MLC candidate for the North Andhra Graduates Constituency ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Andhra Pradesh...
Feb 19, 2023
Former president of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Kanna Lakshminarayana will join Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of its chief Chandrababu Naidu on February 23, sources said.
Feb 18, 2023
East Godavari: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N.
Feb 17, 2023
VIJAYAWADA: In a strong counter to BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao’s statements regarding the naming of districts after NTR and YSR in Andhra Pradesh, Daggubati Purandeswari issued a counter...
Feb 17, 2023
TIRUPATI: A farmer affiliated with Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), destroyed his own crop at the behest of the local TDP leaders, who tried pinning the blame on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
Feb 16, 2023
Amaravati, Feb 16: Former TDP MLA, Jayamangala Venkata Ramana, joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.
Feb 16, 2023
KAKINADA: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist left its president N. Chandrababu Naidu red-faced when he asked the TDP chief to come and reside in Andhra Pradesh along with his family members.
Feb 16, 2023
GUNTUR: In major political development on Thursday, former president of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Unit Chief and senior BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana quit the saffron party.
Feb 13, 2023
AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi fired TDP MLC Nara Lokesh for his objectionable statements against the Chief Minister, and stated that Lokesh was the '...
Feb 10, 2023
AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy rubbished TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that a public consultation was done before declaring Amaravati as the capital of Andhra...
Feb 09, 2023
GD NELLORE: TDP AP unit president K Atchannaidu who declared that Nara Lokesh’s padayatra would change the ‘face of the state politics’ is now facing the daunting task of ensuring its success.
Feb 07, 2023
The war of words between Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and senior Kapu leader and former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah continued for the second day , with the YSRCP...
Feb 03, 2023
NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy came down heavily on Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and alleged that the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu tapped Kotamreddy and then...
Feb 03, 2023
Dismissing the allegations of phone tapping by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy as mere audio recordings, YSRCP leaders and Ministers alleged that he was making unnecessary allegations...
Feb 01, 2023
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and YSR Congress leader Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday launched a blistering attack against the Jana Sena Party (J
Jan 30, 2023
Vinukonda: Describing the TDP and other political adversaries as wolves, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy warned them that he would thwart their attempts to denigrate the YSRCP Government single...
Jan 30, 2023
Love him or hate him, but of late film director Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets on the State of Andhra Pradesh especially related to political affairs are being noticed by several people.
Jan 28, 2023
CHITTOOR: Day one of the Telugu Desam Party general secretary and party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh padayatra turned out to be a whimper on Friday.
Jan 28, 2023
A case has been registered against TDP leader Atchannaidu at Kuppam police station on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by SI Shiva Kumar.
Jan 25, 2023
VISAKHAPATNAM: Godi Aruna, Vice-president of the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) women’s wing, resigned from the party on Wednesday alleging sexual harassment by a senior TDP leader from Kurnool district.
Jan 23, 2023
The ruling YSR Congress Party continues to hold the upper hand in the seven ST reserved seats in Andhra Pradesh.
Jan 19, 2023
NTR District: Gollapudi police and revenue officials on Thursday took steps to ensure that the Opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders vacate the premises in which the party office was functioning at ...
Jan 19, 2023
KUPPAM | CHITTOOR: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajampeta MP and Lok Sabha Panel Speaker PV Midhun Reddy alleged that the TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was winning from Kuppam constituency in...
Jan 18, 2023
Amaravati, Jan 18: TDP state unit Secretary and former Chairperson of Handloom Finance Corporation Vavilala Sarala Devi and her husband Venkata Ramesh joined YSRCP here on Wednesday in the presence...
Jan 18, 2023
NTR District: The house owner where the TDP office once functioned in the One Town Center at Gollapudi in the NTR district clearly stated that she would not give her house to the TDP, on Wednesday.
Jan 18, 2023
KRISHNA: An internal fight in the Jana Sena Party broke out between two groups In Nadupur village at Pedana Mandal of Krishna District on Tuesday over objectionable posts on Whatsapp.
Jan 17, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath censured Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for spreading misinformation over the absence of Chief Minister
