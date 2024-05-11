I'm Fighting Against the Opposition’s Conspiracies: CM Jagan

Addressing the people in Kadapa in support of MP candidate Y S Avinash Reddy, CM Jagan said, “Those who claim to be the heirs of YSR have joined hands with his enemies to destroy Avinash Reddy's life. They want to create a political vacuum in Kadapa district, but I have faith in Avinash, who will win with a huge majority," said CM Jagan.

"I left Congress and contested independently for the Kadapa seat after my father's death and established the YSR Congress Party. The resounding victory, with an overwhelming majority from the 5.45 lakh people, demonstrated the people's unwavering support. When I took oath as MP in Delhi, every parliamentarian turned their attention to know about Jagan," said CM Jagan.

“In its bid to tarnish the YSR family's political legacy, they employed every agency against us. Now, the very same Congress plans to pay respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. The party that degraded my father and falsely imprisoned me for 16 months is now visiting his grave. Voting for the Congress will be a betrayal of the YSR legacy," asserted CM Jagan.

“Further, Chandrababu deals with BJP by day and Congress by night,” said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“They want to split our votes for Chandrababu to win the election. People should decide the politics of Kadapa, not the party that got fewer votes than NOTA and divided the state," said CM Jagan.

"We have allotted 7 seats with 4 percent political reservation for minorities. Urdu was declared the second official language, and we have made minorities as MLCs and MLAs and even made a minority brother the deputy chief minister and a woman minority leader as vice-president of the Legislative Council," said CM Jagan.

CM Jagan also asked why Chandrababu is still part of the NDA despite being against minority reservations. "It is not right to play with Muslim reservations for politics. We stand by the minorities in issues like NRC and CAA. But Chandrababu joined hands with the BJP to cancel the 4 percent reservation for Muslims. Can Babu say there should be Muslim reservations in Modi's presence?" asked CM Jagan.

"4 percent Muslim reservation not based on religion but on their backwardness. This election will determine the development and continuation of schemes for the next five years," CM Jagan added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the YSRCP government has provided 2.31 lakh jobs and deposited over Rs 2.70 lakh crore through DBT in the last 59 months during the election campaign meeting in Mangalagiri on Friday.

“We initiate legal proceedings against individuals who have committed crimes. When there is fraud, we file cheating cases against the perpetrators. During the election cycle, the opposition presents a manifesto with impossible promises to cheat people. What legal action should be taken against them?” asked CM Jagan.

“Their deceitful actions and conspiracies reached a point where the welfare measures of YSRCP are being halted. They have resorted to the disruption of the pension distribution and other welfare schemes, which had been reaching the doorsteps of the people. It has been two months, and these schemes haven't reached since the opposition using their tactics during the poll of conduct in place,” said CM Jagan.

“I did not start the welfare assistance just before elections. It has been distributed according to the welfare calendar for the last five years. A government is elected for 5 years, but at 57 months, they want to strangle the administration. It is not my government that they are obstructing but the voices of the poor students, women, and farmers. If you want to change the lives of the poor, vote for Fan,” said CM Jagan.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu looted during his term as Chief Minister, and now he is giving handouts between Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 for people to vote, said CM Jagan while asking them to accept the cash since the money belongs to the public but think before voting.

Chief Minister Jagan said that the Kurukshetra war is going to happen in three days. “The upcoming election is not to elect MPs and MLAs but for the continuation of the welfare schemes for the next five years. If you vote for Jagan, all the schemes will continue, but if you vote for Chandrababu by mistake, all the schemes will end,” said CM Jagan.

“We have pressed the button 130 times to deposit over Rs 2.70 lakh crore under DBT without discrimination. Did this happen in the previous administration,” asked CM Jagan.

“The opposition used to come up with colorful manifestos during elections, but it was thrown in the dustbin soon after the polls. But we have implemented 99% guarantees in the manifesto, unlike the previous administration.,” said CM Jagan.

“We have improved government schools by introducing English medium, digital teaching with IFBs in classrooms from 6th standard, free Tabs for 8th standard, TOEFL classes from 3rd standard, IB curriculum with subject teachers’ concept and bilingual textbooks. Further, we have brought in schemes for fee reimbursement, partnered with international universities with online certified courses for our degrees, and made internships mandatory for the course,” said CM Jagan.

To support and empower women, the government had come up with schemes like Asara, Sunnavaddi, Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham, EBC Nestam, and registration of 31 lakh houses in the name of women beneficiaries in which 22 lakh are under construction, said Chief Minister Jagan.

“Rs.3000 pension delivered on the doorstep for the beneficiaries along with various other civic services. Has this ever happened in the past?” he asked.

Highlighting the schemes benefiting the farmers, he said, “Rythu Bharosa, free crop insurance, input subsidy, free electricity for the farmer for 9 hours during the day, RBK system implemented by YSRCP Government.”

To boost self-employment, the government has introduced Vahanamitra for drivers, assistance for fishermen, and lawyers, which was never the case in the previous administration, according to CM Jagan.

“No poor person should get into debt in terms of medical needs and the government has implemented free Arogyashri health insurance with a limit of Rs 25 lakhs, Arogya Asara for post-surgery needs, village clinics, family doctor concept to help the people at their doorstep,” said CM Jagan.

The Chief Minister also talked about the 600 types of services available at the village and ward secretariats. “A volunteer arrangement for every 60-70 households. Pension, civil services, and schemes that come to the home without bribes and discrimination, all this happened in our current administration along with Mahila police at the village, Disha App, digital libraries under construction,” said Chief Minister Jagan.

The Chief Minister also showcased the failed promises of Chandrababu and TDP’s 2014 manifesto pamphlet and asked the crowd whether he implemented any of the mentioned promises. “He was the Chief Minister for 14 years. If you mention the name of this Chandrababu, will any poor person remember even one good thing he did?”

Highlighting the failed promises of Chandrababu Naidu, CM Jagan said, “He promised farm loan waiver of Rs.87,612 crore, waiving of saving society loans worth Rs.14,205 crore, Rs 25,000 deposit if a girl child is born in the state under Mahalakshmi scheme. He didn’t deposit even a single rupee.”

“Unemployment benefit of Rs. 2,000 per month was the promise he gave to every household. Did he give Rs.1.20 lakh to each house at the rate of Rs.2 thousand per month for 5 years?” asked Chief Minister Jagan.

“Special Category Status for Andhra, 3 cents of land for eligible people, BC sub plan with Rs. 10,000 crores, waive of the loans of handloom and power loom weavers, Women Protection Force, develop the state beyond Singapore, hi-tech city in every district but not even single scheme was implemented by Chandrababu Naid,” said CM Jagan.

“But again, Chandrababu is back with Super Six promises. Do you believe it?” asked CM Jagan while asking the people to vote for the YSRCP Fan symbol.