August 14 Schools and Colleges Holiday due to this reason!

The Virudhunagar district administration in Tamil Nadu has announced a local holiday for Friday, August 14, 2026. The holiday has been declared because of the Aadipuram Festival chariot procession at the famous Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur.

Schools, colleges and government offices across the district will remain closed on the day. The decision has been taken as a large number of devotees are expected to attend the festival.

Why is August 14 a Holiday?

The Aadipuram festival is an important annual celebration at the Sri Arulmigu Nachiyar (Andal) Temple. The chariot procession attracts thousands of devotees, leading to increased crowds and traffic in Srivilliputhur.

The district administration has therefore decided to provide a local holiday to help manage the festival arrangements. The move is expected to support smoother traffic movement, crowd control and security measures.

Who Will Get the Holiday?

The August 14 holiday will apply to:

Government schools

Government-aided schools

Private schools

Government and private colleges

Other educational institutions

Government offices in Virudhunagar district

However, emergency and essential services will continue to operate.

Essential Services Will Remain Open

Hospitals and emergency medical services, police stations, fire and rescue departments, the District Treasury and Sub-Treasuries will continue their regular duties. Other essential public services will also remain available.

August 22 Will Be a Working Day

To compensate for the holiday, the district administration has announced Saturday, August 22, 2026, as a working day for the government offices and educational institutions covered by the local holiday.

Therefore, people in Virudhunagar district should note that August 14 will be a holiday, while August 22 will be a working day.

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