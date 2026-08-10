August 10 School Holiday: State-Wise Updates

Several parts of India are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Monday, August 10, according to the latest weather forecast. With intense rain predicted in a number of states, students and parents are advised to monitor official announcements from local authorities and schools before heading out.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain across multiple regions. Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain has also been predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

However, an IMD weather warning does not automatically mean that schools will be shut across an entire state. School closures are generally decided by district administrations, education authorities or individual schools based on local weather and safety conditions.

Telangana School Holiday Today, August 10

Students in Telangana have a holiday on Monday, August 10, 2026, due to Bonalu. The festival is included in the Telangana government's list of general holidays for 2026.

Therefore, schools in Telangana are expected to remain closed today for the festival. The holiday is related to Bonalu and is separate from the rainfall forecast.

Students and parents should still follow any instructions issued by their respective schools regarding reopening or other academic activities.

Rajasthan School Holiday Update

Rajasthan remains one of the states under close weather watch. Very heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of East Rajasthan on August 10 and 11. West Rajasthan is also expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

If conditions deteriorate in individual districts, local authorities could announce school closures. Parents should wait for an official district-level notification rather than assuming a holiday based only on the weather warning.

Chhattisgarh School Closure Update

Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning. The state has already experienced a prolonged period of rainfall in several areas.

Whether schools remain closed will depend on the severity of local weather conditions and decisions taken by the respective district administrations.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The Himalayan states are also expected to receive widespread rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir could see isolated heavy rain, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand remain under weather alerts.

The possibility of flash flooding in some Uttarakhand districts has also been highlighted in the weather outlook. Students should therefore check local government and school updates before travelling.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update

East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall on August 10, with isolated heavy showers possible in parts of West Uttar Pradesh.

At present, a rain forecast alone does not confirm a statewide school holiday. Any closure will depend on orders issued by district authorities or individual schools.

Delhi-NCR School Holiday Update

Delhi and parts of Haryana may experience rainfall activity, but students should not assume that schools are closed on August 10 without an official announcement.

Traffic conditions could also be affected in parts of the Delhi-NCR region because of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra-related arrangements.

Kanwar Yatra Traffic Restrictions

Special traffic arrangements are in force in parts of Delhi-NCR from August 9 to 11 because of the Kanwar Yatra. Authorities have advised motorists to follow diversions and use alternative routes where required.

Heavy vehicles travelling through Gurugram towards several destinations, including Rajasthan, Jhajjar, Rewari, Pataudi, Nuh and Faridabad, have been directed towards designated expressway routes.

With increased pedestrian movement expected ahead of the final day of the yatra and Jalabhishek on August 11, commuters have been advised to exercise caution.

Jharkhand and Odisha Weather Update

Jharkhand is likely to experience heavy rainfall on August 10. Odisha is also expected to see continued rainfall activity during this period.

If weather conditions create safety concerns, district administrations may announce temporary school closures. Parents should rely on official local notifications for confirmation.