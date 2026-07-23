NEET Protest: AP and Telangana Education Bandh on July 24

Student protests over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak are gaining momentum across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with several student and youth organisations announcing a statewide shutdown of educational institutions on Friday, July 24.

The protest aims to draw attention to concerns surrounding the conduct of the medical entrance examination and recent developments related to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Educational Institutions Asked to Observe Bandh

Multiple student organisations have appealed to government and private educational institutions to support the bandh by suspending academic activities for the day.

The call covers schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, professional institutions, and universities across both Telugu states.

Several Student Organisations Extend Support

The proposed shutdown has received backing from several student and youth bodies, including:

Student Federation of India (SFI)

Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU)

All India Students' Federation (AISF)

National Students' Union of India (NSUI)

All India Students' Association (AISA)

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI)

All India Youth Federation (AIYF)

AIDSO, AIFDS, AISB, and AIPSU

The organisations have urged students, teachers, and educational institutions to participate in the protest.

Main Demands of the Protest

The student groups have placed several demands before the Central government, including:

Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of the NEET examination.

Abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

An independent inquiry into the police action against student protesters in Delhi.

Withdrawal of policies that centralise the country's education system.

Repeal of the VBSA Bill.

According to the organisers, these demands are aimed at ensuring greater transparency and protecting the interests of students.

Rallies and Demonstrations Planned

Student unions have announced plans to organise rallies, demonstrations, and road protests at university campuses and district headquarters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Organisers have appealed to students to participate peacefully and support the statewide movement.

With the bandh scheduled for July 24, educational institutions and students are expected to monitor further announcements regarding the protest and any local administrative advisories.

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