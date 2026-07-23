Alia Bhatt Voices Support for CJP Student Protest

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has come out in support of the students protesting over the alleged NEET exam irregularities. She shared a message on social media, saying that the courage shown by the students has deeply inspired her.

Alia said the students are raising their voices peacefully and deserve to be heard. She added that their determination and strength have earned her respect.

Her statement comes shortly after Salman Khan also expressed support for the protesting students. Several other celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Vir Das, and Soha Ali Khan, have also spoken in favour of the students.

The protests began after allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination. Students have been demanding a fair investigation, transparency, and accountability from the authorities. Demonstrations have taken place in different parts of the country.

Alia Bhatt's message has received a positive response on social media, with many people appreciating her support. As more celebrities speak up, the issue continues to receive nationwide attention.