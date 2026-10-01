Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War Theatrical Rights Sold in a Major Deal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period drama Love And War has made headlines with a reported major theatrical deal.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film’s global theatrical rights have reportedly been sold to Pen Marudhar for around Rs. 300 crore.

The deal reportedly followed strong competition among several distributors. Pen Marudhar is expected to give the film a wide theatrical release.

Love And War is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor’s reunion with Bhansali after two decades.

The makers recently unveiled the first-look posters, which created significant buzz online. Reports also suggest that the teaser could be released around Diwali.

With its star-studded cast and large-scale production, Love And War is one of the most awaited Hindi films of 2027.