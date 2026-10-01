Telangana Monsoon Ends With 17% Rainfall Deficit

The southwest monsoon season has come to an end in Telangana, with the state recording a 17% shortfall in rainfall this year. The deficit has raised concerns about water availability in some parts of the state during the months ahead.

According to rainfall figures from the Telangana Development Society (TgDPS), Telangana received 615.5 mm of rain between June 1 and September 30. The normal rainfall expected during the monsoon season is around 740.6 mm.

Although the state recorded less rain than usual, Telangana remains in the normal rainfall category under the India Meteorological Department (IMD) classification. The IMD considers rainfall departures between -19% and +19% to be normal.

Rainfall Varies Across Districts

The state-level figures, however, do not show the differences in rainfall across individual districts. Out of Telangana's 33 districts, 18 reported deficient rainfall, with rainfall departures ranging from 20% to 59% below normal.

Fifteen districts were placed in the normal rainfall category. Among them, only five received more rainfall than their seasonal average. Their positive rainfall departures ranged between 2% and 10%.

Peddapalli recorded almost exactly its expected rainfall. The district received 863 mm, compared with its normal seasonal rainfall of 864.6 mm, resulting in a zero per cent departure.

Four Mandals Record Severe Rainfall Deficit

At the mandal level, four areas were classified as severely deficient in rainfall. These mandals are located in Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy districts.

The number of severely deficient mandals increased during the final days of the monsoon season. On September 28, only Waddepalle mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district was in this category.

Jogulamba Gadwal recorded the largest rainfall deficit among Telangana districts at 41%. Narayanpet and Hanamkonda followed with deficits of 35% each.

Another six districts reported rainfall shortages between 31% and 34%.

While Telangana's overall rainfall remains within the IMD's normal range, the district and mandal-level figures show that several areas experienced considerably less rain than expected. This uneven rainfall pattern could affect water resources and agricultural conditions in the coming months.