Sardar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Karthi’s Film?

Karthi’s action thriller Sardar 2 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film arrived on the OTT platform on October 1, just 21 days after its theatrical release.

Directed by P. S. Mithran, Sardar 2 is the sequel to Karthi’s 2022 spy thriller Sardar. Karthi appears in dual roles, while S. J. Suryah plays the main antagonist.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan and Yogi Babu in important roles. The story continues the spy-action world of the first film, with Karthi’s characters facing a new threat.

Sardar 2 was released in theatres on September 10, 2026. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

With its quick move from theatres to OTT, viewers who missed the film on the big screen can now watch it from home on Prime Video.