Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao Film Arrives on Amazon Prime Video

The 2013 Bollywood film Shahid, which won two National Film Awards, has finally made its way to an OTT platform nearly 13 years after its theatrical release. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Shahid is based on the real-life story of Mumbai-based lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. The film follows his journey as he fought legal battles for people who were allegedly wrongfully accused and arrested under terrorism-related cases.

The story focuses on Azmi’s efforts to help people who were caught up in cases they did not deserve and his commitment to defending their rights. Shahid Azmi was assassinated in 2010, and the film explores several important events from his life and career.

Rajkummar Rao received widespread appreciation for his performance in the film, while Hansal Mehta’s direction was also praised. At the 61st National Film Awards, Shahid won two major honours, with Rajkummar Rao receiving the Best Actor award and Hansal Mehta winning Best Director.

Now, the critically acclaimed film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is currently not available in Telugu. Viewers can watch the movie in Hindi with English subtitles.