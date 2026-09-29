Sobhita Dhulipala Supports Katrina Kaif Amid Body-Shaming Trolls

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has spoken out about the criticism faced by women over changes in their bodies after pregnancy. Her comments came while discussing the trolling directed at actress Katrina Kaif following her recent public appearance.

Sobhita, who is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, is currently working on a Tamil film. She will be seen in Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith. The film has already created interest among audiences after the release of a glimpse, while Telugu actor Arya is also said to be playing an important role. The movie is expected to release in December this year.

During a recent interview, Sobhita was asked about the online comments targeting Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy appearance. She said changes in a woman's body after giving birth are completely natural and that people deal with public criticism in different ways.

According to Sobhita, women are often expected to be strong while also being judged for showing emotions. She pointed out that there is no single way for every woman to respond to criticism.

She also acknowledged that negative comments from the public can be disappointing. Sobhita stressed that celebrities are human beings too and naturally respond to criticism in ways that make sense to them.

Katrina Kaif has faced social media trolling over changes in her appearance after becoming a mother. She welcomed her child, Vihaan, in November 2025. She was recently seen attending the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, following which comments about her weight and appearance circulated online.

Sobhita is not the only actress to speak in Katrina's support. Parineeti Chopra had earlier criticized the practice of commenting negatively on women's bodies after childbirth. She said pregnancy and childbirth naturally bring physical changes and that these changes should not be treated negatively.

Parineeti also highlighted stretch marks as a natural reminder of childbirth and said such changes should be celebrated rather than mocked.

Actor Salman Khan has also reportedly spoken against the trolling aimed at Katrina. The discussion has once again brought attention to the pressure women face on social media over their appearance, particularly after pregnancy.