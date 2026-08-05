Sobhita Dhulipala's Political Comments Go Viral

Actors and actresses rarely speak publicly about their political beliefs, often choosing to keep their personal opinions away from the spotlight. However, actress Sobhita Dhulipala has broken that trend by openly sharing her political ideology during a recent interview, triggering widespread discussions on social media.

When asked to reveal something about herself that many people may not know, Sobhita said she holds strong political opinions. She described herself as a left-leaning liberal and added that she believes communism could one day succeed. Her candid remarks quickly went viral, with social media users expressing mixed reactions.

While many appreciated Sobhita for speaking honestly about her beliefs without hesitation, others questioned her views. Supporters praised her for being transparent and expressing her political opinions despite being a public figure.

At the same time, some critics pointed out that she is now part of the well-known Akkineni family following her marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya. They argued that advocating communist ideals while belonging to a prominent and affluent film family appeared contradictory. As a result, her comments became the subject of heated debates across social media platforms.

Busy Schedule on the Professional Front

Apart from the online discussions, Sobhita continues to focus on her acting career with several exciting projects in different languages.

She is currently playing a significant role in Vettuvam, an ambitious Tamil film directed by Pa. Ranjith. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film stars Arya and Dinesh Ravi in lead roles. Sobhita has previously described the project as one of the most important films of her career, and her first-look poster received a positive response from audiences. The high-action entertainer is expected to release later this year.

Earlier this year, Sobhita's film Cross Roads was released in theatres on June 5, 2026, earning appreciation from critics. The drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, features Vikrant Massey alongside Sobhita and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

She also gained international attention with Monkey Man, the action thriller directed by Hollywood actor Dev Patel, which received a positive response after its theatrical release.

Looking ahead, Sobhita is also working on the period rural drama Sil Batta, which is progressing with production and is expected to hit theatres in early 2027.

With multiple projects across Indian cinema and international productions, Sobhita Dhulipala continues to expand her filmography while remaining one of the most talked-about actors, both for her on-screen performances and her outspoken views.

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