Naga Chaitanya Shares Funny Post About Sobhita Cooking Dinner

Actor Naga Chaitanya and his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, entertained fans with their light-hearted exchange on social media after Chaitanya shared a humorous post about dinner at home.

The actor uploaded a candid picture of Sobhita standing near the dining table with two plates of food in hand. Dressed casually in a pink oversized T-shirt, she appeared ready to serve a homemade meal.

Adding a playful caption to the post, Chaitanya joked that his wife had finally cooked dinner for him nearly two years after their marriage. He humorously suggested that he must have done something right to deserve the special meal.

Sobhita quickly joined the fun by replying in the comments. She jokingly asked whether her husband was teasing her or complimenting her, making the exchange even more entertaining for fans.

The couple's cheerful interaction instantly grabbed attention on social media, with many followers praising their chemistry and enjoying the fun-filled conversation.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in a private traditional Telugu wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, attended by close family members and friends. Since then, the couple has frequently shared glimpses of their personal life, delighting fans with their warm and affectionate moments.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya continues to focus on his upcoming film projects, while Sobhita remains active across multiple Indian film industries. Their latest social media interaction has once again become a talking point among fans, proving that even simple everyday moments can capture widespread attention.

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