Cinematographer Pawan Chenna Turns ‘Trikaal’ into a Visual Wonder

Cinema is not just about storytelling- it is an experience. And the one who transforms that experience into an unforgettable visual journey is the cinematographer. One such rare visual storyteller is Pawan Channa, who has elevated his craft to a whole new level with the mythological fictional thriller 'Trikaal – Script of God'. His exceptional cinematography has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, making "Pawan Channa, the man who turned Trikaal into a visual wonder" a trending topic in the Telugu film industry.

Starring Shraddha Das in the lead role, Trikaal is set against the mysterious backdrop of Sanatana Dharma and was released worldwide on May 28, receiving positive reviews and an impressive response from audiences. Directed by Mani Tellaguti, jointly produced by Radhika and Srinivas, and presented by Chaganti Productions LLP, the film has won appreciation for its gripping narrative as well as its breathtaking visuals.

One statement is repeatedly echoed by audiences and critics alike:

"The cinematography has transformed this film into a visual spectacle."

Every Frame Breathes Divinity and Suspense

Pawan Channa is regarded as one of the most promising cinematographers setting new visual benchmarks in contemporary Telugu cinema. Rather than merely capturing performances, he transforms every frame into a carefully crafted canvas that communicates powerful emotions.

In Trikaal, he presents mythology with epic grandeur. His large-than-life compositions, meticulously balanced framing, and immersive visual depth keep audiences completely engaged. Through masterful use of lighting and shadows, he creates dramatic visuals that heighten the supernatural tension throughout the film.

His high-contrast lighting setups perfectly amplify the haunting atmosphere and mystical energy, making every scene visually compelling.

The Magic of Color Theory

One of the film's strongest visual achievements lies in its symbolic use of color.

The battle between the consuming darkness and the divine light of protection is beautifully portrayed through a combination of deep black tones and radiant golden light beams. The resulting visuals carry a distinctly Hollywood-level cinematic appeal.

Dynamic camera angles, carefully designed camera movements, expressive close-up shots, and remarkable depth of field sustain the suspense until the very end, ensuring that the audience remains emotionally invested throughout the narrative.

Story Comes First

Pawan Channa firmly believes in a "Story-First" philosophy.

Whether it is lighting, composition, lens selection, or camera movement, every creative decision is made to strengthen the mood of the story and the emotional journey of the characters rather than distract the audience with unnecessary visual gimmicks.

His artistic maturity—developed through years of working on commercial advertisements, music videos, fashion films, and now mythological thrillers like Trikaal—is clearly evident throughout the film.

International Standards... A New Benchmark for Tollywood

The film's high-end VFX graphics are perfectly complemented by Pawan Channa's cinematography, bringing remarkable scale, richness, and cinematic grandeur to every sequence.

The carefully designed moody color palette, refined visual textures, and precise lighting control elevate the technical standards of the film to an international level, setting a new benchmark for Telugu cinema.

By visually portraying the timeless conflict between Sanatana Dharma, divine forces, and dark supernatural powers, Pawan Channa succeeds in transforming spirituality and mystery into breathtaking visual poetry.

Pawan Channa Speaks*

Speaking on the occasion of Trikaal trending as a visual masterpiece, cinematographer Pawan Channa said:

"I always believe that every frame should tell a story, and every visual should evoke an emotion in the audience. For me, the camera is not just a device that captures images—it is a language that brings the director's imagination to life.

Working on a mythological supernatural thriller like Trikaal was both an exciting opportunity and a major creative challenge. Translating the essence of Sanatana Dharma, divinity, and mystery into compelling visuals required careful planning and execution.

We paid special attention to every aspect of cinematography—including lighting, composition, camera movement, and color tones—so that each scene would perfectly reflect the emotional depth of the story.

Our entire team worked with complete dedication to bring director Mani Tellaguti's vision onto the screen in the best possible way.

The appreciation audiences have shown for the film's visuals and for my work is incredibly rewarding. It gives me immense happiness as a cinematographer and inspires me to take on even greater creative responsibilities in the future."

A True Visual Storyteller

Pawan Channa has once again proven that authentic visual storytelling lies not merely in beautiful images, but in the emotions and deeper meanings hidden behind every frame.

With 'Trikaal – Script of God', he has showcased his remarkable talent to audiences worldwide. Going by the overwhelming appreciation for his work, it is evident that he is poised to achieve many more milestones in Indian cinema and continue creating unforgettable cinematic experiences through his lens.