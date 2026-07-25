Chennai Love Story Success Meet: Kiran Abbavaram, Sai Rajesh Speak

The team of 'Chennai Love Story', which is enjoying a successful run in theatres, celebrated the film's achievement with a grand success meet. Director Sai Rajesh and lead actor Kiran Abbavaram spoke about the hard work behind the film and shared several memorable moments from its making.

Speaking at the event, writer Sai Rajesh said the team was determined to prove that their success was not limited to just one film after Baby. He revealed that everyone associated with Chennai Love Story worked with complete dedication to make the project a success.

Sai Rajesh also made an interesting remark, saying that while Baby was a blockbuster, he personally feels 'Chennai Love Story' is even closer to his heart. He praised producers SKN and Dheeraj Mogilineni for choosing Telugu actress Sri Gouri Priya as the film's heroine instead of opting for more established names. According to him, Gouri Priya accepted the story immediately without hesitation, which reflected her confidence in the project.

The writer also appreciated lyricist Anantha Sriram, saying every song in the film has connected well with audiences. He particularly highlighted 'Chirunavvutho', calling it one of the most memorable songs in the movie.

Sai Rajesh lauded Kiran Abbavaram for taking responsibility beyond that of an actor. He said Kiran actively participated in the film's promotions and supported the production like a producer. In a light-hearted moment, he joked that a portion of the actor's remuneration is still pending. He also praised Kiran's commitment, saying the actor attended shoots day and night without worrying about call sheets or schedules.

Kiran Abbavaram, in his speech, described 'Chirunavvutho' as one of the most special songs of his career. He also shared that every film he has worked on with cinematographer Vishwas has turned out to be a blockbuster, and he is happy that the streak has continued with Chennai Love Story.

The actor appreciated co-star Trigun, saying it was admirable that he accepted an important role despite entering the industry before him. Kiran also praised Sri Gouri Priya for her dedication, stating that she worked tirelessly throughout the shoot with remarkable commitment and professionalism.

Speaking about producer SKN, Kiran said his passion for cinema is unmatched. He revealed that the producer went the extra mile to ensure the film was completed on time, even arranging additional shooting schedules whenever necessary.

Kiran further shared that Sai Rajesh had predicted on the very first day of narration that the film would become a major hit, and he is delighted that the prediction has come true. Although he initially had doubts about whether he could do justice to the role, he is now thrilled to see family audiences connecting emotionally with the film in theatres.

The success meet concluded with the team expressing gratitude to audiences for their overwhelming support. They said the film's success once again proves that a strong story and sincere performances will always find appreciation from moviegoers.

'Chennai Love Story' stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles. The film is produced by SKN and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers banners. The story is written by Sai Rajesh, while Ravi Namburi has directed the film.

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