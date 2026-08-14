Agadha: Shravan Reddy Wins Hearts as Hero and Anti-Hero

Agadha is a film that is so different from the regular breed of movies that come and go, especially within the horror genre. In fact, to simply call it horror would almost be a disservice. It is an atmospheric thriller steeped in mysticism and the supernatural, elevated by some towering performances from its cast.

Shravan Reddy plays a character that is remarkably layered. He begins at a place that feels seemingly normal and familiar, but as the film progresses, the character slowly reveals shades that allow Shravan to showcase both his range and his understanding of the role. There is something increasingly unsettling about his performance — not because he overtly plays for menace, but because he never quite lets you comfortably read where the character stands.

He moves effortlessly between the positive and negative shades, inhabiting that difficult grey zone with aplomb. Even in his quieter moments, there is an undercurrent that keeps you watching him, wondering what lies beneath. By the time the film ends, Shravan has taken the character somewhere far removed from where we first encountered him. It is a controlled, assured performance — and one that stays with you long after the end credits roll.