Nagarjuna Turns Brand Ambassador for Kapston

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has joined Kapston Home Services as its brand ambassador as the company forays into India's growing online home services market.

Nagarjuna attended the launch of the Kapston Home Services App in Hyderabad and expressed confidence in the company's vision of bringing professional and reliable home services to customers.

Speaking at the launch, Nagarjuna said trust is the most important factor when it comes to any service entering a person's home.

"A home is built on trust, and every service that enters a customer's home should also be built on trust," Nagarjuna said.

He noted that Kapston has built its reputation over the past two decades by providing manpower solutions to leading organisations across India. According to Nagarjuna, the company's plan to bring the same professionalism, transparency and quality to households was the key reason for his association with the brand.

"Their vision of bringing the same professionalism, transparency, and quality to every household convinced me to be associated with this brand. I am delighted to be part of Kapston's journey," he said.

Kapston Services Ltd. has entered the consumer home services segment through its subsidiary, Kapston Services Pvt. Ltd., with Hyderabad as its first market. The company plans to expand to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other major cities.

The Kapston Home Services App offers a range of services, including cleaning, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, painting, AC services, appliance repairs, pest control, beauty and wellness services, among others.

The company says customers can book verified professionals, schedule services and access transparent pricing through the app.

For Nagarjuna, the association comes at a time when India's home services market is expanding rapidly, driven by urbanisation, digital adoption and changing lifestyles.

With Nagarjuna as the face of the brand, Kapston Home Services aims to build stronger customer confidence and establish itself as a trusted player in the country's competitive home services market.