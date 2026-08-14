Panchali Panchabhartruka Review and Rating

Panchali Panchabhartruka Movie Review: A Fun Suspense Thriller

Rating: 2.75/5

Movie: Panchali Panchabhartruka

Cast: Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Prudhvi, Sareeh Far, Roll Rida, Raj Pawan, Gemini Suresh, Venkat Duggireddy and others

Director: Ganga Saptashikhar

Music: Mahesh Narayan, Bshake

Producers: Venkat Duggireddy (USA), Raj Pawan Kosarla

Editor: Johnny Basha Naga

The title Panchali Panchabhartruka is quite interesting, and the presence of actors like Rajendra Prasad and Prudhvi created curiosity around the film. The teaser and trailer also raised expectations. With suspense thrillers currently doing well, adding comedy to the genre made this film look even more interesting. So, does Panchali Panchabhartruka live up to the expectations? Let’s find out.

Story

Dr. Damayanti is kidnapped by Danson's men. They threaten to kill her and force her to cooperate with their business. Meanwhile, Chittaranjan (Gemini Suresh), who makes TV serials, dreams of making a film.

Katraj and Pushparaj are looking for a rented house. Chittaranjan offers them a place to stay with him in the penthouse of his apartment. The three start sharing the rent. When apartment president Babji initially objects to the arrangement, they manage to convince him with their flattery, and the four eventually become a group.

One day, they decide to bring a girl home and book Senorita online. She tells them about her boyfriend. Later, the four men go out for some work. When they return, they find Senorita lying dead in a pool of blood.

They put her body in a suitcase to get rid of it, but the suitcase itself mysteriously disappears.

What happened to the suitcase? Who is Paramasundari (Rajendra Prasad)? What is the role of Rosemary? And what did secret agent Yedukondalu, aka Eko, do? These questions are answered in the film.

How Is It?

Sunil’s voice-over while introducing the characters is an interesting touch. The character introductions are presented differently, and even the character names add to the fun.

The story and screenplay are the biggest strengths of the film. The idea of four men bringing a girl home, only to find her dead, creates enough curiosity. More importantly, it is difficult to guess who actually killed her until the end. The screenplay keeps the mystery alive.

The first half mainly focuses on introducing the characters, comedy and the murder. The second half shifts completely into the mystery surrounding the murder and gradually reveals the various twists without becoming confusing.

The film also has two twists towards the climax, and both are interesting. The way the director combines suspense and thriller elements with comedy works well. Thankfully, the comedy does not feel overly forced or cringeworthy.

Another positive is that almost every character has a purpose. There are no major unnecessary characters. Rajendra Prasad and Prudhvi impress with their comic timing. Overall, the film maintains the suspense well and does not feel boring for most of its runtime.

Performances

Rajendra Prasad and Prudhvi are among the major highlights of the film. Both actors are completely convincing in their roles and deliver good performances.

Gemini Suresh gets a good role and makes the most of it. Roll Rida gets a full-length role, which gives him more scope to perform.

The film also gives a good platform to several newcomers. Sareeh Far, Roll Rida, Raj Pawan, Gemini Suresh, Venkat Duggireddy and others perform well within the limits of their roles.

Producer Raj Pawan also plays an important character. Despite being a newcomer as an actor, he performs confidently without appearing uncomfortable on screen.

Technical Aspects

Much of the credit should go to director Ganga Saptashikhar. He gives importance to every character and makes each one interesting. The way the film is presented is one of its biggest strengths.

Despite being a new director, he does not make the film feel like a debut effort. He handles the screenplay with the confidence of an experienced filmmaker. He also appears in the film as secret agent Yedukondalu and brings some good laughs.

The screenplay is gripping and is one of the film’s biggest assets.

The title song stands out, while the other songs work well according to the situations. The editing is also neat, with no major dragging. The production values are good.

Raj Pawan has contributed not only as a producer but also to the editing and music. The song selection shows that he has a good sense of music. Overall, the film gets good support from both the director and the producer.

Positives

Story and screenplay

Suspense and twists

Comedy

Final Verdict

Panchali Panchabhartruka is an entertaining comedy suspense thriller. The gripping screenplay, interesting characters, comedy and twists keep the film engaging. While it may not be a perfect thriller, it manages to deliver a fun experience without much boredom.

Rating: 2.75/5