Delulu — Title Announcement: A Fresh Gen-Z Entertainer

Kreative Launchpad has officially unveiled the title of its upcoming film “Delulu”, creating curiosity among the younger generation with its quirky and contemporary title.

The title was announced at a special student event, where the film team interacted with students and celebrated the reveal with an energetic response. With “Delulu” being a popular Gen-Z expression, the title itself has already sparked interest and conversations among youngsters.

Produced by Sankeerth Konda under the banner of Kreative Launchpad, the film is directed by Pritham Kasthuri. The story and additional dialogues are penned by Vijay Rajkumar, while Reshmith S Koushika handles the screenplay and dialogues.

The technical crew includes Jai Raj Naidu as DOP, HariKrishna Kurapati as Editor and Adi Chebrolu as Music Director.

The film features Vijay Rajkumar, Veni Rao, Akhil Jackson, Sai Prasanna, Sri Rama Mandava and Abhinay Tula in key roles.

With its youthful title, promising team and Gen-Z-centric vibe, “Delulu” is expected to offer a fresh and relatable cinematic experience for today's audience.

September 3rd — Let the Delulu begin!