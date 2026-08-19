Jr NTR Launches His Own Production House NTRTAIN?

Man of Masses Jr NTR is reportedly taking a new step in the film industry by entering film production with his own banner, NTRTAIN. The name is said to be a combination of “NTR” and “entertainment.” However, there has been no official announcement from Jr NTR or his team yet.

According to the latest reports, Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi is expected to oversee the activities of the new production house. The development has generated curiosity among fans, who are eager to know what kind of projects the banner will produce and whether Jr NTR will act in its first production.

Jr NTR is currently associated with several highly anticipated projects. He has been working with director Prashanth Neel on Dragon, making the reported production-house launch an interesting development in his career.

The reported launch of NTRTAIN could mark another important phase for Jr NTR beyond acting. If the reports are officially confirmed, fans will be keenly waiting for details about the banner’s first project, its cast, directors and production plans.

For now, the NTRTAIN production house remains a reported development, and an official confirmation from Jr NTR or his team is awaited.