Ajay Arasada: Making His Mark in Telugu Cinema and OTT

Ajay Arasada is a music composer and background score composer who has carved a space for himself across Telugu films and OTT projects. Known for emotionally engaging music and immersive background scores, Ajay has built a diverse body of work across cinema and digital entertainment.

Music runs deep in Ajay’s family roots. His journey began with short films and music, while he was studying engineering at GITAM College in Visakhapatnam. During his college years, he was also actively involved with rock bands, which helped shape his musical sensibilities.

After completing his engineering, Ajay worked as a Software Engineer at TCS for nearly seven years. However, his passion for music continued to grow. Eventually, he decided to follow his calling and make a full-time move into the film industry.

Ajay made his film debut with Kiraak, marking the beginning of his journey as a film composer. Since then, there has been no looking back.

His film credits include AAY, Santhana Prapthirasthu, Honey, M.R.P. – Neekentha Naakentha?, Kiraak, Sriranga Neethulu, Kaliyugam Pattanamlo, Perfume, Nede Vidudala and Jagamemaya, among others.

Ajay has also made a strong mark in the OTT space. He composed music for popular projects including Amrutham Dhvitheeyam, Saving the Tigers, 3 Roses, Vikkatakavi, Arthamainda Arun Kumar and My Dear Donga.

One of his notable OTT associations is Saving the Tigers, for which Ajay composed the music across all three seasons, showcasing his ability to create a consistent musical identity for a long-running digital franchise.

Apart from composing, Ajay has also worked as a music programmer and arranger for films such as Goodachari and Idam Jagath. These experiences have further strengthened his understanding of film music, arrangements and background scoring.

With experience across songs, background scores, programming and arrangements, Ajay is now looking to expand his presence in Telugu cinema and OTT. His upcoming projects include Least Eligible Bachelor and a new series featuring Viva Harsha.

Having successfully transitioned from the world of software to cinema, Ajay Arasada is now looking to take the next big step — collaborating with more filmmakers and exploring new opportunities in films, web series and other forms of visual storytelling.