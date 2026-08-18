Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List to Be Released on August 19

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will release the provisional Telangana NEET UG 2026 State Merit List on August 19, 2026.

The merit list will be available on the official KNRUHS website. Candidates who applied for Telangana NEET UG counselling can check their names, ranks and NEET scores in the list.

What Is the Telangana NEET Merit List?

The state merit list is prepared using the NEET UG 2026 scores of candidates who registered for Telangana counselling.

It is used for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under the Telangana state counselling process. Candidates applying for eligible state quota seats and seats in private medical and dental colleges can check their position in the list.

Details to Check

After the provisional merit list is released, candidates should check their details carefully. The list may include:

NEET roll number

State merit rank

NEET score

All India Rank

Category

Local status

If candidates find any mistake, they can raise an objection during the grievance period announced by KNRUHS.

How to Check the Merit List

Candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official KNRUHS website.

Open the NEET UG 2026 counselling section.

Click on the provisional merit list link.

Open the merit list PDF.

Search for your name or NEET roll number.

Check your rank, score and other details.

Download the PDF for future reference.

What Happens Next?

After the provisional merit list, KNRUHS will provide time for candidates to report any errors or submit grievances.

The university will then release the final merit list after completing the required verification. Candidates included in the final list can take part in the next stages of counselling, including web options and seat allotment.

Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling

Candidates should keep checking the official KNRUHS website for updates about the final merit list, choice filling and seat allotment.

The actual college cut-offs will depend on NEET scores, ranks, category, available seats and the choices made by candidates during counselling. Therefore, expected cut-off marks should not be treated as final admission scores.