AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result: Check Here

The Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2026 counselling process has reached an important stage with the release of the first-phase seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the counselling can now log in to the official portal and check the college and course allotted to them.

Students who have received seats must complete online self-reporting as well as physical reporting at the allotted college between August 10 and August 15, 2026. Completing only one of these steps will not be sufficient to retain the allotted seat.

The seat allocation has been carried out based on candidates' merit ranks, the web options submitted during counselling and applicable reservation rules. Categories including SC, ST, BC, PwD, NCC, CAP and Sports & Games have also been considered during the allotment process.

How to Check AP EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to view their allotment status:

Visit the official AP EAPCET counselling portal.

Open the Candidate Login section.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on the Submit option.

The first-phase seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download the allotment order and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates should carefully check the details mentioned in the allotment order before proceeding with the admission process.

AP EAPCET 2026 Reporting Dates

Students allotted a seat in the first phase are required to complete the admission formalities within the specified deadline.

Online self-reporting: August 10 to August 15, 2026

Physical reporting at allotted college: August 10 to August 15, 2026

Students visiting their allotted institution should carry the downloaded allotment order and self-joining report along with the other documents required by the college.

Both Reporting Steps Are Mandatory

Candidates should note that completing online self-reporting alone does not confirm admission. They must also report physically to the college assigned to them.

Similarly, simply visiting the allotted college without completing the online self-reporting process will not be enough.

Both requirements must be completed within the prescribed deadline to secure the allotted seat. Candidates who fail to complete either of the two reporting procedures by August 15, 2026 could lose their allotment.

Such candidates may also not be considered for subsequent rounds of the counselling process. Therefore, students who have received a seat are advised to complete both reporting formalities well before the deadline and retain proof of the completed admission process.

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