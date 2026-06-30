AP EAPCET 2026 Results Postponed; New Release Date Announced

Students waiting for the AP EAPCET (AP EAMCET) 2026 results will have to wait a little longer. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the release of the results, which were expected earlier. The results are likely to be released around June 2nd.

According to the latest reports, the delay is due to technical and administrative reasons related to the preparation of the final results. APSCHE is taking extra time to ensure that the result processing is completed accurately before the official announcement.

The AP EAPCET 2026 examination was conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Lakhs of students appeared for the entrance test and are eagerly waiting to know their scores and ranks.

Once the results are declared, candidates can visit the official APSCHE website, enter their registration details, and download their scorecard and rank card. The scorecard will include the candidate's marks, rank, qualifying status, and other important details.

Students are advised not to believe rumours circulating on social media and to rely only on official announcements from APSCHE. They should keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates on the result and counselling schedule.