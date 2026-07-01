Raghava Lawrence Steps Away; Will Trisha Join Tamil Nadu Politics?

Actress Trisha Krishnan is once again making headlines, this time over reports about her possible entry into Tamil Nadu politics. The discussion has gained momentum after actor Raghava Lawrence announced that he will not enter politics for now.

According to reports, Lawrence's decision has led to fresh speculation about who could represent the ruling party in the Tiruchirappalli East constituency. Trisha's name has once again surfaced, with many in the Tamil film industry and on social media discussing the possibility of her stepping into politics.

Rumours about Trisha joining politics have been circulating ever since actor-turned-politician Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, there were also reports linking her to a key role in the new political setup, but no official confirmation was made.

At present, Trisha has not made any statement about entering politics. Neither she nor the party has officially confirmed these reports. For now, the news remains speculation, and fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether the actress will begin a political journey.