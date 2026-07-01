Samantha Shares New Baby Bump Photo, Calls It Her "Six-Pack"

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new picture on Instagram, giving fans a sweet glimpse of her baby bump. The actress looked happy and confident as she posed for the photo and added a fun caption that quickly grabbed everyone's attention.

Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you." Her playful caption made fans smile, and the post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages and warm wishes from her followers.

Samantha recently confirmed her pregnancy during the success meet of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. She also announced that she will take a short break from acting after completing her current projects. The actress said she will be on maternity leave for some time and will return to films after welcoming her baby.

Pregnancy rumours had been circulating on social media for several days before Samantha made the official announcement. Fans had noticed what looked like a baby bump in videos from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations, leading to widespread speculation.

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The couple had earlier worked together on The Family Man 2 and recently reunited for Maa Inti Bangaaram.

As Samantha begins this new phase of her life, fans continue to shower her with love and best wishes. Many are also looking forward to her return to the big screen after her maternity break.