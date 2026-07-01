7 Killed, 22 Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

At least seven people lost their lives and 22 others were injured after a sleeper bus crashed into a trailer and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajasthan's Dausa district early on Wednesday. The accident happened at around 2:30 am when the bus was travelling from Rishikesh to Indore.

According to officials, the bus was moving at a high speed when it hit the trailer. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire, leaving passengers trapped inside. Many of the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred, making it difficult for them to escape.

Authorities said that five passengers died due to severe burn injuries, while two others died from head injuries suffered during the crash. The injured, including several women and children, were rushed to the Dausa District Hospital for treatment.

Police suspect that the driver may have dozed off or that overspeeding could have caused the accident. Officials have started an investigation to find out the exact reason behind the crash.

Rescue teams and firefighters reached the accident spot and brought the fire under control. Local residents claimed that rescue operations were delayed, but authorities are continuing their investigation and providing assistance to the victims and their families.