Rahul Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday during the INDIA bloc's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders, was marching towards the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. The protesters were demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi Detained

The INDIA bloc leaders began their march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters. Police stopped the protesters near the NITI Aayog office and put up barricades to prevent them from moving ahead.

Rahul Gandhi climbed onto a police barricade and waved the Tricolour after the march was stopped. He later joined other Opposition leaders in a sit-in protest.

Delhi Police subsequently detained Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other INDIA bloc leaders.

INDIA Bloc Protest Over SIR

The protest is focused on the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. INDIA bloc leaders have demanded the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and raised concerns over the SIR process.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted a message targeting the CEC, saying, “Gyanesh, it's done, bro. Time to resign.”

The protest comes amid an ongoing political dispute over the revision of electoral rolls and the Election Commission's handling of the process.

More developments are expected as the protest continues in Delhi.